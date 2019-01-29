Digimarc : and HP Inc. Present New "Connected Package" Award

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Digimarc and HP Inc. have teamed up to bring an exciting new category to the Dieline Awards – the Connected Package Award – as a way to expand the understanding of connected packaging and celebrate the best connected package designs in the world. Connected packaging is a form of physical packaging that leverages advanced technology to enable brands to instantly connect with consumers in-store, at home or on the go with minimal impact to the design. Together, HP Inc. and Digimarc offer connected packaging solutions that demonstrate the vast benefits, helping brands:
•
Create an instant communications channel with consumers' smartphones
•
Provide greater product transparency and education
•
Offer unique, serialized identities for special offers, sweepstakes, and ability to convey product recalls
•
Track and trace products throughout the supply chain and point-of-sale to reduce fraud
•
Free up package real estate for brand and design treatment
Digimarc is the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) that features Digimarc Barcode, an advanced visually imperceptible code that can be serialized during printing on HP Inc. digital presses for product packaging, labels, displays and other print materials. Digimarc Barcode essentially brings a package "to life" and is reliably and efficiently scanned by enabled mobile devices, barcode scanners and computer vision systems. The two companies recently collaborated on a new serialized package printing solution with Link from HP.
WHEN:
Registration for the Dieline Awards closes on Friday, February 15th, 2019.
The Dieline Awards 2019 winners will be announced live at The Dieline Conference / HOW Design Live 2019 in Chicago. All winners will be announced on TheDieline.com in May 2019.
WHERE:
Create your award entry by registering here. To be considered for the Connected Package Award, you will need to answer a subset of simple questions on your entry form.
WHO:
Now in its 9th year, Dieline Awards formally recognize the absolute best in consumer product packaging design worldwide, bringing awareness to the immense value that lies in well-designed brand packaging. Brand owners, consumers, marketers, agencies, in-house creatives, students, and enthusiasts around the world turn to Dieline Awards as the benchmark for impeccably-designed packaging of consumer products.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-and-hp-inc-present-new-connected-package-award-300786210.html
SOURCE Digimarc Corporation