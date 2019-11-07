Log in
Digimarc : and HP Host Packaging Innovation Event at HP Graphic Arts Experience Center

0
11/07/2019 | 03:06pm EST

BEAVERTON, Ore. and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM)

WHAT:

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, will be educating the print and packaging community on the benefits of the Digimarc Platform and how the company is revolutionizing the packaging industry during a special event at HP's Graphic Arts Experience Center. Attendees will learn more about Digimarc, new innovations, and the future of digital printing. 




Please join Digimarc and HP for special presentations throughout the event including:

  • "An Introduction to Digimarc for Printers"
  • "Working with Digimarc"
  • "What's New and Glimpse at the Roadmap"
  • "The Future of Digital"


WHEN: 

November 19, 2019, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST  



WHERE: 

HP Graphic Arts Experience Center


5555 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30004


Register here for the event.



WHO: 

Jay Sperry, Platform Evangelist, Digimarc


Scott Wilcox, VP Client Services, Digimarc


Kristyn Falkenstern, Manager R&D, Digimarc


Theresa Mattioli, Manager, HP Graphics Experience Center

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, as layers of its ground-breaking Platform. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

About HP Graphics Experience Center, Alpharetta, GA
The HP Graphics Experience Center is a leading-edge facility that enables you to experience automated, end-to-end graphic arts solutions that can professionally print everything from postage stamps to building wraps.  The center hosts the entire HP Graphics portfolio including the HP Designjet, HP Indigo, HP Latex, HP Stitch and HP PageWide Web Press and showcases exciting applications that drive customer growth.  The new era of digital manufacturing is shown in the innovative technology of HP JetFusion 3D Printing.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-and-hp-host-packaging-innovation-event-at-hp-graphic-arts-experience-center-300954230.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
