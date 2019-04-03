Digirad Corporation Creates Real Estate Division

Purchases Three Manufacturing Plants and Enters into Lease Agreements

Closes new Bank Facility

SUWANEE, Ga., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) (“Digirad” or “the Company”) previously announced its plan to convert into a diversified holding company structure (“HoldCo”). As part of its HoldCo strategy, Digirad has formed a real estate subsidiary named Star Real Estate Holdings USA, Inc. (“SRE”). Digirad believes future acquisition opportunities could have underappreciated real estate asset value and the Company anticipates placing any significant real estate assets into its new SRE subsidiary. SRE expects to be substantially self-funded over time by raising its own capital in the form of commercial mortgages on the properties it owns and it could potentially raise other forms of external capital.

As an initial transaction to create the real estate division and launch this aspect of the HoldCo strategy, Digirad is purchasing three manufacturing plants in Maine. These three plants were all built to construct modular buildings for residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate development products and are all within 15 miles of each other. The Company believes owning these three facilities serving the same industry within close proximity to each other creates significant strategic value for its SRE division and Digirad’s stockholders. The Company also believes these are the only three plants doing modular real estate construction projects within a radius of more than a hundred miles. Two of the facilities were owned by KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), a division of ATRM Holdings, Inc. (“ATRM”), and the third facility was owned by a private company that leased it to a competitor of KBS. The purchase price for the three plants and associated equipment is approximately $5.1 million and is based on independent appraisal values. All three plants will be leased to KBS on a triple-net basis and are expected to generate, on an annualized basis, annual rental income to Digirad of $0.5 to $0.6 million. The Company believes the return on investment for Digirad in the form of rental income and future asset value appreciation significantly exceeds its cost of funds under its new bank agreement.

On Friday, March 29, 2019, Digirad entered into a new credit facility with Sterling National Bank (“SNB Facility”) replacing its previous credit facility with Comerica Bank (“Comerica Facility”). The financial terms of the SNB Facility are substantially similar to the Comerica Facility in terms of size at $20 million and cost. The SNB Facility, however, creates significantly greater flexibility in terms of cash flowing between corporate entities and financial covenants. The Company believes the SNB Facility will be very helpful in executing on its HoldCo strategy going forward.

