DIGITAL ALLY CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF $10 MILLION FUNDING

DIGITAL ALLY COMPLETES PROCEEDS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT PACKAGE

Lenexa, KS, August 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of a $10 million funding(the "Funding")fromBrickell Key Investments LP ("BKI"). Proceeds of the Funding were used to retire the Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes issued in April 2018 with the remaining balance being used for other expenses (including litigation financing).

The Company entered into a Proceeds Investment Agreement with BKI on July 31, 2018 pursuant to which BKI funded the first tranche of approximately $500,000. BKI was granted an option to provide the Company with a second tranche of up to an additional $9.5 million at its sole discretion. On August 21, 2018 BKI exercised and funded the second tranche thereby completing the entire $10 million funding.

"We are very happy that such a well-known and experienced investment firm such as BKI has chosen to provide significant funding to the Company, stated Stanton E. Ross, Digital Ally CEO, President and Chairman.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally,Inc., headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercialfleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About Brickell Key Investments LP

BKI is a Guernsey-based limited partnership that provides strategic capital and risk mitigation strategies through customized financing solutions.

Contact Information

