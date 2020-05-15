DIGITAL ALLY : TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 CONFERENCE CALL

Log in
05/15/2020 | 09:15am EDT

Digital Ally, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Operating

Results on Wednesday, May 20 Conference Call

Digital Ally to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Operating Results Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:15

a.m. Eastern Time

Lenexa, KS | May 13, 2020

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Wednesday, May 20 at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the status of its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. ("Axon," formerly known as TASER International, Inc.), developments related to disinfectant products and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the first quarter of 2020 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #7136016 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from May 20, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 19, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #7136016.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com

Follow Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Contact InformationStanton Ross, CEO Tom Heckman, CFO Digital Ally, Inc 913-814-7774info@digitalallyinc.com

Disclaimer

Digital Ally Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 13:14:13 UTC
