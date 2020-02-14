Log in
Digital Ally : SEC Filing - RW

02/14/2020 | 06:16am EST

DIGITAL ALLY, INC.

9705 Loiret Blvd.

Lenexa, KS 66219

February 14, 2020

VIA EDGAR

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

RE: Digital Ally, Inc.
File No. 333-235998
Registration Statement on Form S-1

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Pursuant to Rule 477 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Act'), Digital Ally, Inc. (the 'Registrant') hereby requests that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') consent to the withdrawal, effective as of the date hereof or at the earliest practicable date thereafter, of its Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-235998), that was initially filed with the Commission on January 21, 2020 (the 'Registration Statement'). The Registration Statement was not declared effective by the Commission under the Securities Act.

The Registrant has determined not to pursue the public offering to which the Registration Statement relates at this time and requests that the Commission consent to this application on the grounds that withdrawal of the Registration Statement is consistent with the public interest and the protection of investors, as contemplated by Rule 477(a) of the Securities Act. The Registrant confirms that no securities have been sold pursuant to the Registration Statement. The Registrant acknowledges that no refund will be made for fees paid to the Commission in connection with filing of the Registration Statement.

The Registrant respectfully requests that a copy of the written order from the Commission granting the withdrawal of the Registration Statement be sent to the Registrant's counsel, David Danovitch, Esq. of Sullivan & Worcester LLP, by email to ddanovitch@sullivanlaw.com. If you have any questions regarding this request, please contact Mr. Danovitch by telephone, at 212-660-3060, or by e-mail at the e-mail address provided above.

Very truly yours,
DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
By: /s/ Stanton E. Ross
Stanton E. Ross
Chief Executive Officer

Digital Ally Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 11,9 M
Chart DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Ally, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL ALLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,89  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stanton E. Ross Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Heckman CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, & Vice President
Mark Gordon Director-Technical Services
Leroy C. Richie Lead Independent Director
Michael Caulfield Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL ALLY, INC.-12.78%12
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%48 257
ALLEGION PLC9.87%12 875
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%8 504
FLIR SYSTEMS INC12.91%7 828
ADT INC.-11.60%5 283
