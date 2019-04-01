Digital Asset Monetary Network Applauds WorkDone on Strategic Partnership with Findability Sciences

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI), announced today, that following the press release issued by Findability Sciences , a SoftBank Corp portfolio company, ( “Findability Sciences Extends Its AI Reach With An Investment In Work Heuristics Platform WorkDone ”), DigitalAMN management would like to applaud WorkDone, Inc. (“WorkDone”) on the strategic relationship formed with Findability Sciences; an investment and partnership arrangement.

“In the world of AI and hi-tech, when you have the opportunity to align with a company like Findability Sciences, you know you’re on the right track,” stated Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network. “Findability Sciences has made a strategic investment into WorkDone [an artificial intelligence corporate memory company], which tells us… we made a wise decision in supporting WorkDone early on, and we will continue to do so.”

WorkDone, a client-company of DigitalAMN, was initially onboarded onto TruCrowd, Inc.’s equity crowdfunding portal, truCrowd.com . WorkDone later went on to announce its relationship with Atlanta-based, 3V Solutions, to deliver their patent-pending, machine learning Expertise Capture technology to SAP customers. Now, WorkDone is slated to co-create the next generation of integrated solutions targeted to businesses around the world.

Watson concluded, “Strategic relationships with companies like Findability Sciences will ultimately outshine our initial participation in startups like WorkDone. That is exactly what we want to see, given that our goal is to introduce everyday people to investment opportunities in high value, fast-growth startups when they are affordable; giving everyone, including DATI shareholders, early access to the potential ‘unicorns’ of tomorrow.”

Management is confident that with the increase in knowledge and resources WorkDone will receive from their strategic relationship with Findability Sciences, the future value of artificial intelligence is closer to DATI shareholders than anticipated.

DATI also holds equity in WorkDone .

About Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

About WorkDone Inc.

WorkDone enables organizations to seamlessly automate business processes between major SaaS platforms (Sage Intacct, Salesforce, NetSuite, etc.) with no user training or programming required. WorkDone's patent-pending technology, Expertise Capture, uses machine learning to train virtual processors to complete repetitive back office tasks so humans can do higher value work. WorkDone Agents interoperate to create systems of intelligence that preserve the corporate memory so that no institutional knowledge is lost when an employee retires or leaves the company.



For more information visit https://workdone.ai/

About Findability Sciences

Findability Sciences, a SoftBank Corp portfolio company, applies the power of big data, cognitive computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) in its core product: the award-winning Findability Platform®. The Findability Platform makes use of its proprietary technologies to add context to data and incorporates self-learning capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions to major global corporations in the insurance, retail, manufacturing, financial services, trading, healthcare, and transportation industries. The Findability Platform's unique framework makes it possible for business executives to achieve AI competency in just weeks with minimal expense and without dependence on data scientists.



For more information visit https://findabilitysciences.com/

Forward Looking Statements

