DIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK, INC.

DIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK, INC.

(DATI)
DigitalAMN Secures Additional Revenue Source with Acquisition of Reg. A+ and Reg. CF Marketing Company

03/23/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” (OTCMKTS: DATI), a Public Accelerator-Incubator (“PAI”), announced today, that DigitalAMN has taken a majority stake in TruCrowd Services, LLC. (“TCS”), a marketing services firm, focused on marketing Regulation A+ (“Reg. A+”) and Regulation Crowdfunding (“Reg. CF”).

Currently operating the RegABoost brand, TCS was originally established in early 2019, with DigitalAMN as a minority co-founder. Throughout the course of the past year, DigitalAMN made a series of needed capital infusions into TCS, to further the development and operations of the brand. However, with the continuing growth of equity crowdfunding and the recent surge of interest in Reg. A+, from both private and public companies, management recognized the growth opportunity for TCS as a marketing agency, as well as a potentially healthy revenue source for DigitalAMN.

Ajene Watson, CEO of DigitalAMN, stated in a February 4th, 2020 Coffee Talk, that he believed TCS would have “the ability to become a formidable player in the arena of advertising, communications and marketing those private and public companies leveraging the JOBS Act; particularly Reg. CF and Reg. A+.”

“During this past quarter, we were approached by a diverse group of companies to assist with Reg. A+ offerings,” stated Mr. Watson. “The markets have also seen the Securities and Exchange Commission propose adjustments to Reg. CF that would increase the cap from $1.07M to $5M – making equity crowdfunding appealing to even more businesses that would require robust marketing campaigns to communicate and advertise their offerings. This would position TCS well to possibly emerge as a leader within this segment of the market.”

DigitalAMN now owns a 60% interest in TCS [part of the DigitalAMN equity portfolio]. TCS’ services will now play a significant role in the Company’s ecosystem. DigitalAMN completed the financial transaction to acquire TCS in late February and this past week, took full control of operations. That said, DigitalAMN management has selected a communications specialist to lead the marketing company to increased revenue and scalability.

Watson concluded, “Equally appealing, is the prospect of TCS developing into a full-service marketing agency that would afford us the ability to support the marketing endeavors of those DigitalAMN client or equity portfolio companies leveraging various parts of the JOBS Act, as well as publicly traded companies trading on the OTC or Small Cap markets. Most importantly, TCS would ultimately become the in-house communication’s agency for DigitalAMN, which could prove to be a crucial component in responsibly keeping DigitalAMN investors informed.”

ABOUT TruCrowd Services, LLC.

TruCrowd Services, LLC., is a marketing services agency focused on marketing Regulation A+ (Reg. A+) and Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF) endeavors for issuers looking to leverage the power of the crowd through the JOBS Act. TruCrowd Services, LLC. currently operates the RegABoost brand and is a subsidiary of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OTC_DATI
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalamn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/digitalamn/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalAssetMonetaryNetwork/

For investor and general information, please email info@DigitalAMN.com

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Contact:

Public Relations Answering Center

(718) 285-6378 EXT 401

info@DigitalAMN.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Ajene Watson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leroy Gordon Chief Technology Officer
John Romano Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Greg Lynn Thorpe Secretary & General Counsel
Teresa Misenheimer Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK, INC.-3.23%1
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-25.21%82 040
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-44.89%70 833
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.43%47 612
RAYTHEON-43.51%34 566
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.15%33 411
