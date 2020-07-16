Log in
DIGITAL ASSET MONETARY NETWORK, INC.

Emerging Markets Report: The Details

07/16/2020 | 11:15am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 13, Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) through its subsidiary has developed a “Keep The Light On” funding program specifically to help its clients and small businesses navigate financial challenges through equity crowd funding.

On July 13, 2020, the Company announced that it had secured a funding commitment, as follows:

"… the Company has entered into a funding commitment agreement with an Institutional Investor to receive net proceeds of $500K."

The Company intends to use these funds to accelerate the communication, marketing and advertising efforts of DigitalAMN, its client companies, equity portfolio projects and social initiatives.

It is most unusual for funds to be targeted for both growth and social initiatives, as is the case with DATI. Too often we’ve seen the money come in to fill corporate potholes…. management back salary, other debt and liabilities… nothing to inspire growth going forward and help worthwhile social causes.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

About Digital Asset Monetary Network
Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

To learn more about DigitalAMN, visit their site at https://digitalamn.com/ 

About The Emerging Markets Report
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/otc-markets-sec/ 

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any claims for any of its client companies.

Disclaimer:
EMC has been paid $80,000 Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. and is contracted to receive $40,000 over the next 30 days for various marketing services including this report. EMC has also agreed to a discretionary budget of $100,000 with Digital Asset Monetary Network Inc. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer/ 

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
15701 State Road 50, Suite #205
Clermont, FL 34711
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
