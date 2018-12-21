Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Digital China Holdings Ltd    0861   BMG2759B1072

DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD (0861)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/20
3.77 HKD   -0.79%
2012DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Digital China : Announcements and Notices - Change of Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:35pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Digital China Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board hereby announces that it is received today a resignation letter from its auditor, Ernst & Young ("EY"). The reason for EY's resignation is that it could not reach a consensus with the Company on the audit fee of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31

December 2018.

Having considered that SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited (the "SHINEWING HK") and SHINEWING Certified Public Accountants, the auditor of Digital China Information Services Company Ltd.* (a subsidiary of the Company, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange), are the member firms of SHINEWING International network, the Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") believe that the appointment of SHINEWING HK will potentially improve the efficiency of the audit process.

The Board has resolved that SHINEWING HK be appointed as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 21 December 2018 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of EY and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Company has received EY's confirmation that there are no other matters in connection with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention to the shareholders or creditors of the Company. The Board and the Audit Committee also confirmed that there are no other matters in respect of the change of auditor which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to EY for its professional and quality services rendered to the Company during the past years.

By Order of the Board Digital China Holdings Limited

(神州數碼控股有限公司*)

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 21 December 2018

At the publication of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely:

Executive Directors: Mr. GUO Wei (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. LIN Yang (Vice Chairman)

Non-executive Directors: Mr. YU Ziping and Mr. PENG Jing

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. WONG Man Chung, Francis, Ms. NI Hong (Hope), Dr. LIU Yun, John, Ms. YAN Xiaoyan and Mr. KING William

Website:www.dcholdings.com.hk

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Digital China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 14:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
03:35pDIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of the Audit Comm..
PU
03:35pDIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Change of Auditor
PU
11/20DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Share Options
PU
10/23DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement in Relation to the Unau..
PU
09/14DIGITAL CHINA : Circulars - Letter to New Shareholders and Reply Form-election o..
PU
09/04DIGITAL CHINA : DC Holdings Announces FY2018 Interim Results - Revenue and profi..
PU
07/24DIGITAL CHINA : Circulars - First Letter - Election of Means of Receipt and Lang..
PU
07/24DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Election of Means of Receipt and Lan..
PU
07/13DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Estimated Financial ..
PU
06/29DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-execu..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 796 M
EBIT 2018 246 M
Net income 2018 283 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,66%
P/E ratio 2018 18,85
P/E ratio 2019 15,08
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 6 323 M
Chart DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Digital China Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,40  HKD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Guo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Lin Vice Chairman
Man Chung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ni Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-28.60%808
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.74%104 691
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-26.33%102 712
ACCENTURE-6.26%95 505
VMWARE, INC.22.14%62 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING11.21%57 032
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.