Digital Garage : DG Lab to Host THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE 2018 SAN FRANCISCO

〜Convergence of AI and Design Leads the Beginning of the 'Design Intelligence' Era〜

DG Lab will host THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE 2018 SAN FRANCISCO (NCC) in San Francisco, USA on November 15, 2018. DG Lab is an open platform R&D organization operated by Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG), Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE first section: 2371; HQ: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Shonosuke Hata), and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (TSE first section: 8253; HQ: Tokyo; President and CEO: Hiroshi Rinno). This conference is designed for people and organizations who are interested in next businesses, opportunities and contexts that emerge from new technologies and inventions. This will be the eighteenth conference since the first one held in Tokyo in 2005.

The focus of this year's conference will be on 'Design Intelligence,' a new concept that represents the convergence of AI (artificial intelligence) and Design. Along with Joi Ito, co-founder of Digital Garage as well as Director of MIT Media Lab, former Chief Creative Officer of AKQA and Founding Partner of Inamoto & Co., Rei Inamoto will co-host the conference as a part of the fifth anniversary event of Digital Garage's incubation space downtown San Francisco, DG717.

Design has been around since the dawn of humanity. For Artificial Intelligence, however, it is only the beginning. Yet, the implication of AI on Design is both promising and threatening. 'Is AI going to make Design, one of the oldest professions of humans, irrelevant soon? How can Design be used to infuse more humanity into AI? What are the positive influences that Design and AI can have on each other?' This year's conference will explore, debate and provoke possible clues to these questions and then some.

THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE will bring together an unusual mix of the most brilliant minds from various fields and companies. Speakers include:



John Maeda , Global Head of Computational Design and Inclusion at Automattic and a leading figure in the new convergence of design and technology

, Global Head of Computational Design and Inclusion at Automattic and a leading figure in the new convergence of design and technology Elizabeth Kiehner , Global Leader at IBM Design Principal

, Global Leader at IBM Design Principal Silka Miesnieks, Head of Emerging Design at Adobe

'By focusing on a handful of speakers in an intimate setting in the heart of San Francisco, NCC 2018 will help us understand the new context we live in and inspire us all in shaping the future at the intersection of design, data and technology.' (Rei Inamoto, Founding Partner of Inamoto & Co.)

Moreover, later part of this conference is the pitch and mentoring session regarding 'Resi-Tech', lifestyle/housing related design and technologies, and other technologies. Startups everywhere around the globe including Japan, US, Europe and Asia will pitch in the session. Many of the startups and mentors are involved in the Global Incubation Stream structured by DG families and friends.

Mentors for the pitch and mentoring session include:



Rei Inamoto , Founding Partner of Inamoto & Co.

, Founding Partner of Inamoto & Co. Joi Ito , co-founder of Digital Garage

, co-founder of Digital Garage Lisa Katayama , Creative Director at SYPartners

, Creative Director at SYPartners Phil Libin , Co-founder and CEO of All Turtles

, Co-founder and CEO of All Turtles Adam Lindemann , Partner and CEO of Mind Fund Group Ltd

, Partner and CEO of Mind Fund Group Ltd Eric Lagier , Managing Partner at byFounders

, Managing Partner at byFounders Teruhide Sato , Founder of BEENOS and BEENEXT

, Founder of BEENOS and BEENEXT Brian Yeh, Chief Investment Officer at DG Incubation

【Conference Outline】

Date and Time: November 15, 2018 (Thursday) 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: DG717 (717 Market Street, San Francisco)

Co-organizers: Digital Garage, Inc., Kakaku.com, Inc., and Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

Special Support: Inamoto & Co.

Seating Capacity: Approximately 250

Official Website: https://www.dg717.com/ncc/

To reserve your seat: Please go to the official website and go to the Tickets page.

* Media representatives who wish to participate should send their publication name, name(s) of the participant(s), contact information to the following email address.

Email: dg4819pr@garage.co.jp

PDF Download