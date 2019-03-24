Digital Garage : ECONTEXT Expands its Convenience Store Payment Service to Support Barcode-based Smartphone Payments at FamilyMart

ECONTEXT, INC. (HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Keizo Odori; ECONTEXT), a payment service provider and subsidiary of Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG), is expanding its convenience store payment services in the multi-payment solution ECONTEXT Gateway, and will support barcode-based smartphone payments at FamilyMart stores starting on April 1, 2019.

With the ECONTEXT's existing convenience store payment service, users input payment number into the convenience store's multimedia kiosk device to complete payments. And the ECONTEXT's barcode-based smartphone payments are available at brands including 7-Eleven, Lawson, and MINISTOP. With the addition of FamilyMart, the barcode-based smartphone payments will be available at four major convenience store brands.

■Outline of smartphone payment at FamilyMart

To complete payments at a FamilyMart physical store, customers previously had to enter the payment number displayed on computer and mobile device screen into the multimedia kiosk 'FamiPort', then take a printed voucher to cashier.

The latest update makes payment easier. Customers simply show the barcode displayed on their mobile devices such as smartphone at cashier and skip using FamiPort. There is no dedicated app to be installed for the transaction.

Regardless of whether they have mobile devices or not, customers can keep using FamiPort for payment, making convenience store payment available to all customers.

■Convenience store payment services in the ECONTEXT Gateway multi-payment solution

ECONTEXT is a payment settlement company founded as a joint venture of Lawson, DG, and other parties during the dawn of the e-commerce industry in 2000. Since then, it has pioneered the development of convenience store payment services, providing payment solutions to a wide variety of companies and foundations in multiple genres and industries.

ECONTEXT Gateway convenience store payment services take advantage of a special payment selection menu developed by ECONTEXT, allowing companies to implement convenience store payment while cutting down on the cost and number of steps required for system development. Companies that use the service may also add other payment methods easily under the original contract, without upgrading to a new system.

The payment methods can be freely changed on the payment selection menu depending the customer circumstances, even after an order is placed. There is no need of cancel order nor re-order to change the payment method, improving customer convenience and help increasing the payment success rate.

■Future developments

After this addition to FamilyMart, ECONTEXT will also support barcode-based smartphone payments at Seicomart stores in November 2019.

As a leader in online payment services, ECONTEXT will speedily grasp industry trends and offer more safe, secure, convenient services and solutions to meet a wide range of diverse consumer and business needs.

【FamilyMart smartphone payment process】



A payment provider that handles online payment initiatives within the Digital Garage Group. Through the efforts of ECONTEXT and VeriTrans, another company beneath the DG umbrella, the DG group has become one of Japan's largest online payment providers and is now expanding into a global online payment platform covering not only Japan, but overseas markets as well, with a particular focus on Asia. ECONTEXT has also been a pioneer in the use of convenience store kiosks for realistic payment settlement, operating the wire transfer service CASH POST and other efforts in the field of financial transfers.



