Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Digital Garage, Inc.    4819   JP3549070005

DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.

(4819)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Garage : ECONTEXT Expands its Convenience Store Payment Service to Support Barcode-based Smartphone Payments at FamilyMart

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

ECONTEXT, INC. (HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Keizo Odori; ECONTEXT), a payment service provider and subsidiary of Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG), is expanding its convenience store payment services in the multi-payment solution ECONTEXT Gateway, and will support barcode-based smartphone payments at FamilyMart stores starting on April 1, 2019.

With the ECONTEXT's existing convenience store payment service, users input payment number into the convenience store's multimedia kiosk device to complete payments. And the ECONTEXT's barcode-based smartphone payments are available at brands including 7-Eleven, Lawson, and MINISTOP. With the addition of FamilyMart, the barcode-based smartphone payments will be available at four major convenience store brands.

■Outline of smartphone payment at FamilyMart
To complete payments at a FamilyMart physical store, customers previously had to enter the payment number displayed on computer and mobile device screen into the multimedia kiosk 'FamiPort', then take a printed voucher to cashier.

The latest update makes payment easier. Customers simply show the barcode displayed on their mobile devices such as smartphone at cashier and skip using FamiPort. There is no dedicated app to be installed for the transaction.

Regardless of whether they have mobile devices or not, customers can keep using FamiPort for payment, making convenience store payment available to all customers.

■Convenience store payment services in the ECONTEXT Gateway multi-payment solution
ECONTEXT is a payment settlement company founded as a joint venture of Lawson, DG, and other parties during the dawn of the e-commerce industry in 2000. Since then, it has pioneered the development of convenience store payment services, providing payment solutions to a wide variety of companies and foundations in multiple genres and industries.

ECONTEXT Gateway convenience store payment services take advantage of a special payment selection menu developed by ECONTEXT, allowing companies to implement convenience store payment while cutting down on the cost and number of steps required for system development. Companies that use the service may also add other payment methods easily under the original contract, without upgrading to a new system.

The payment methods can be freely changed on the payment selection menu depending the customer circumstances, even after an order is placed. There is no need of cancel order nor re-order to change the payment method, improving customer convenience and help increasing the payment success rate.

■Future developments
After this addition to FamilyMart, ECONTEXT will also support barcode-based smartphone payments at Seicomart stores in November 2019.

As a leader in online payment services, ECONTEXT will speedily grasp industry trends and offer more safe, secure, convenient services and solutions to meet a wide range of diverse consumer and business needs.

【FamilyMart smartphone payment process】

【About ECONTEXT】https://www.econtext.jp/
A payment provider that handles online payment initiatives within the Digital Garage Group. Through the efforts of ECONTEXT and VeriTrans, another company beneath the DG umbrella, the DG group has become one of Japan's largest online payment providers and is now expanding into a global online payment platform covering not only Japan, but overseas markets as well, with a particular focus on Asia. ECONTEXT has also been a pioneer in the use of convenience store kiosks for realistic payment settlement, operating the wire transfer service CASH POST and other efforts in the field of financial transfers.

PDF Download

Disclaimer

Digital Garage Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 02:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
10:20pDIGITAL GARAGE : ECONTEXT Expands its Convenience Store Payment Service to Suppo..
PU
03/19DIGITAL GARAGE : and Kyushu Railway Company to Build a CRM & Payment Platform fo..
PU
03/12DIGITAL GARAGE : Bo Shen of Fenbushi Capital Joins Hedera Hashgraph as Strategic..
AQ
01/22DIGITAL GARAGE : New Blockstream Joint Venture to Expand Bitcoin Applications in..
AQ
01/21DIGITAL GARAGE : Indonesias Warung Pintar bags $27.5m Series B from OVO, existin..
AQ
2018DIGITAL GARAGE : ECONTEXT Launches the QR Code-Based National Tax Collection Ser..
PU
2018DIGITAL GARAGE : DIT - Google partnership to deliver export education series
AQ
2018DIGITAL GARAGE : VeriTrans and Toshiba Tec Establish TD Payment, A JV Offering M..
PU
2018DIGITAL GARAGE : CEO Comment Volume 66 "FYE March 2019 Second Quarter Financial ..
PU
2018DIGITAL GARAGE : Launches "Open Network Lab Resi-Tech," a Global Accelerator Pro..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 30 600 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 200 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,88%
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
P/E ratio 2020 22,41
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Garage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5 200  JPY
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Hayashi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Fujiwara Independent Outside Director
Yasuyuki Rokuyata Director
Makoto Soda Director & Senior Executive Officer
Joichi Ito Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.29.43%1 367
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.68%124 092
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.95%108 818
ACCENTURE17.18%105 332
VMWARE, INC.33.96%75 297
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.30%67 004
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.