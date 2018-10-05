Log in
DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Digital Garage : Exhibits at Japan Healthcare Venture Summit 2018 Hosted by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

10/05/2018 | 04:13am CEST

~Introducing Investees and the Accelerator Program in Biotechnology and Healthcare~

Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG) will exhibit at the three-day Japan Healthcare Venture Summit 2018 at Pacifico Yokohama from Wednesday, October 10th to Friday, 12th, 2018.

This event is hosted by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to foster healthcare ventures that do R&D on pharmaceutical products, healthcare equipment, and regenerative medical and related products. It will include booths, presentations, and business meetings (matching events). DG launched 'Open Network Lab BioHealth' (https://onlab.bio/en/) in September 2018, an accelerator program to develop startups and promote the open innovation R&D in the DG Lab's focused fields, biotechnology and healthcare. This initiative was selected for the exhibition project at the Japan Healthcare Venture Summit hosted by the MHLW. DG will set up a booth and also take part in business meetings.

The joint exhibition will include the investees of DG and DG Incubation, Inc. (HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, Chairman and President: Kaoru Hayashi), the startup incubation and venture capital investment subsidiary of DG. It will also include the investees of the DG Lab Fund 1 (also known as DG Lab Fund), an investment fund directed towards startups that specialize in next-generation technology operated by DG Daiwa Ventures, Inc. (DG Daiwa Ventures), a joint venture between DG and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (TSE first section: 8601; HQ: Tokyo; President and CEO: Seiji Nakata; Daiwa Securities Group).

Going forward, DG will form a community with researchers, entrepreneurs, and partners in the biotechnology and healthcare fields, and build an ecosystem to support new business creation.

【Reference URL: Official website of Japan Healthcare Venture Summit 2018】
https://www.jhvs2018.jp/en/

【About the companies jointly exhibiting at the event】
Trade name : Welby, Inc.
Representative : CEO Takeru Hiki
HQ : Toushou Building 5F, 3-8-3, NihonbashiHoncho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Founded : September 2011
URL : https://welby.jp/en/

Trade name : Life Log Technology, Inc
Representative : CEO Shigeyuki Tanahashi
HQ : 5F Ishikawa Building, 4-12-44 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Foundedv : February 2016
URL : https://calomeal.com/

Trade name : Tupac Bio, Inc.
Representative : CEO Eli Lyons
HQ : US
Founded : October 2015
URL : https://www.tupac.bio/

Trade name : Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
Representative : CEO Eddie Martucci, PhD
HQ : US
Founded : December 2011
URL : https://www.akiliinteractive.com/

【DG Lab】https://www.dglab.com/en/
An open innovation R&D organization jointly established by DG, Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE first section: 2371; HQ: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Shonosuke Hata) and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (TSE first section: 8253; HQ: Tokyo; President and CEO: Hiroshi Rinno).

*This press release is not intended to promote any specific products or services offered by DG, Daiwa Securities Group, or DG Daiwa Ventures. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities by DG, Daiwa Securities Group, and DG Daiwa Ventures.

PDF Download

Disclaimer

Digital Garage Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 02:12:01 UTC
