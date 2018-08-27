Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Digital Garage, Inc.    4819   JP3549070005

DIGITAL GARAGE, INC. (4819)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Digital Garage : VeriTrans and Nissen to Establish a JV in the Postpaid Shopping Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:12am CEST

VeriTrans Inc. (HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Hiroshi Shino; VeriTrans), a subsidiary of Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG) in the payment business, and Nissen Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto; President and Representative Director: Jun Habuchi; Nissen), a subsidiary of Nissen Holdings Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto; President and Representative Director: Tamaki Wakita) in the comprehensive telecommunications sales business, have concluded a joint-venture agreement to found SCORE Co., Ltd., a new company to promote the postpaid shopping business. The new company will be established in September, 2018, and services will be launched in October.

■ Background to establishing the joint-venture company
With postpaid shopping, customers can pay for products they ordered via EC, mail-order shopping, and other methods after receipt. Due to the Japanese EC market's growth in recent years, this market is expected to keep growing based on consumer concern about credit card security and product receipt issues.

Nissen, one of Japan's most prominent comprehensive telecommunications sales businesses, created its own postpaid mail-order shopping service called '@Barai' in response to requests from many customers. In addition to usage for Nissen's mail-order shopping business, it has built a customer platform by providing this service to other EC and mail-order shopping business operators.

VeriTrans and the DG Group have customers of various sizes and industries, as well as extensive payment business expertise and development structures, in the online payment business started in the second half of the 1990s (at the dawn of the EC era).

Leveraging the strengths of both companies to establish a joint-venture company specialized in postpaid shopping will accelerate developments in the postpaid shopping business. Offering this service as a standard will enhance the comprehensive payment services of VeriTrans and econtext (a DG Group company), with the aim of increasing sales to both companies' existing customers and acquiring new customers.

■ Future developments
Going forward, in addition to postpaid shopping services for traditional EC and mail-order shopping business operators, the companies will also consider services for the face-to-face payment market, which is expected to grow based on the promotion of cashless payment by the Japanese government.

The two companies will combine their payment business knowledge, technologies, and other strengths with the aim of developing Fintech services incorporating new marketing elements, such as credit monitoring, scoring, and purchasing promotion.

■ Outline of the new company

Name SCORE Co., Ltd.
Representative President and Representative Director Hikaru Kitahara
Location 26 Nishikujoin-machi, Minami-ku, Kyoto-shi, Kyoto
Established September, 2018
Starting the operation October, 2018
Stock capitalization 100 million yen
Capital contribution ratio Nissen Co., Ltd. 51%; VeriTrans Inc. 49%
Services ・Postpaid shopping payment business
・Various types of financial businesses utilizing payment data

【About VeriTrans】https://www.veritrans.co.jp/
A payment provider that carries out online payment initiatives for the Digital Garage Group. Recently VeriTrans has also provided face-to-face payment services, including barcode payments and POS payment solutions. The DG Group is one of Japan's largest online payment providers. As a leader in basic social infrastructure, VeriTrans will work with DG Group member econtext to offer advice to government institutions and the credit card industry, along with speedy service that meets the needs generated by trends in business and policy. Such efforts will support the expansion of convenient solutions, along with a safe and secure environment, as required by businesses and consumers, and also contribute to creating a cashless society.

【About Nissen】http://info.nissen.co.jp/
Nissen sells interior goods and other products, with a focus on women's clothing, via its catalog mail-order sales and online sales. Its online shopping website (https://www.nissen.co.jp/) offers many products in a wide range of sizes, including fashion, innerwear, interior goods, and beauty products. Nissen uses its mail-order shopping expertise and infrastructure cultivated over many years to offer companies business support and BtoB services leveraging its mail-order shopping know-how, including promotion, telemarketing, and distribution support.

PDF Download

Disclaimer

Digital Garage Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 01:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
03:12aDIGITAL GARAGE : VeriTrans and Nissen to Establish a JV in the Postpaid Shopping..
PU
08/10DIGITAL GARAGE : Wind of Change Blows in to Whitelee Windfarm
AQ
08/10DIGITAL GARAGE : CEO Comment Volume 66 "FYE March 2019 First Quarter Financial R..
PU
08/02DIGITAL GARAGE : & KDDI Entered into a Basic Agreement on Strategic Alliance
PU
08/01DIGITAL GARAGE : and Welby Form a Capital and Business Alliance to Build a Perso..
PU
07/20DIGITAL GARAGE : and Tokyo Tanshi to Establish a JV for Blockchain Financial Ser..
PU
05/23DIGITAL GARAGE : Launches "Open Network Lab BioHealth", an Accelerator Program S..
PU
05/17DIGITAL GARAGE : Launches One-Stop Marketing and Fulfillment Solution for Online..
PU
05/11DIGITAL GARAGE : CEO Comment Volume 65 "FYE March 2018 Financial Report Summary"
PU
04/27DIGITAL GARAGE : DG Lab to Host THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE 2018 TOKYO on the The..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21BLOCKCHAIN ETFS : Why You Should Consider BLOK Before All Others 
01/24BLCN ETF : The Deep Dive 
01/19'BLOCKCHAIN' ETFS : A Deep Dive Into BLCN And BLOK 
01/18Meet the names in the Amplify blockchain ETF 
2017DIGITAL GARAGE INC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 31 867 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 633 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,75%
P/E ratio 2019 27,74
P/E ratio 2020 21,71
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,65x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,89x
Capitalization 180 B
Chart DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Garage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4 600  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Hayashi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Fujiwara Independent Outside Director
Yasuyuki Rokuyata Director & Executive Vice President
Makoto Soda Director & Senior Executive Officer
Joichi Ito Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.30.87%1 618
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.25%132 689
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.23%111 755
ACCENTURE7.91%111 348
VMWARE, INC.23.50%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.32%62 799
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.