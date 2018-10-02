Digital Garage : econtext Launches Convenience Store Payment Services for Civil Fee Payments in Osaka Prefecture

ECONTEXT, INC. (HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Keizo Odori; econtext), a payment settlement solutions provider and subsidiary of Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG), has been contracted by the Osaka Prefectural Government to manage a new system for the payment of civil fees at convenience stores, scheduled to begin operation on October 1, 2018. econtext provides Osaka Prefecture with convenience store payment services from October 1, 2018 until March 31, 2023.

■Civil fee payments available at convenience stores

The solution makes it possible to easily pay civil fees for 220 services across 43 administrative departments of Osaka Prefecture at convenience stores, without limitation of payment locations or time. Residents can visit the Civil Fee Payment Information page on the Osaka Prefecture website. After being transferred to the Convenience Store Payment Form page, they can enter the required information and then pay their fees at a nearby convenience store using their phone number and the six-digit payment number displayed on the Payment Method Selection page, which is provided by econtext.

Osaka Prefecture previously collected 80% of its civil fees (totaling 2,300 types) through the issuance of revenue stamps. To make this situation more efficient, the government has decided to eliminate the issuance of revenue stamps via the postal service, instead enabling citizens to pay civil fees at nationwide convenience stores, including roughly 3,846 (as of September 2018) located in Osaka Prefecture. By doing so, the government will raise the convenience of civil fee collection, as well as make the accounting operations of prefectural offices that handle civil applications simpler and more efficient.

■econtext convenience store payment services

Begun as a joint venture of Lawson, DG, and other parties during the dawn of the e-commerce industry in 2000, econtext is a payment settlement company. Since its founding, it has pioneered the development of convenience store payment services, providing payment solutions to a wide variety of companies and foundations in multiple genres and industries.

econtext convenience store payment services take advantage of a special payment selection menu developed by econtext, allowing companies to implement convenience store payment while cutting down on the cost and number of steps required for system development. Companies that utilize the service may also add payment methods other than convenience stores. Such methods will be covered under the original contract, allowing for new functions to be introduced without upgrading to a new system.

■Future development

Under the Japan Revitalization Strategy promoted by the Japanese government, the nation aims for convenient and efficient cashless payment services to be widespread by 2020. A key part of that effort is the adoption of electronic payment services for civil fees and other payments required by the government.

The majority of fee collection carried out by prefectural governments in Japan has been through revenue stamps. A general trend has developed throughout the nation, such as Osaka, Tokyo and Hiroshima, for eliminating revenue stamps altogether. In the future, it is expected that the introduction of electronic payment for civil fees and the diversification of payment processing will spread to an even greater number of municipalities.

As a leader in the payment services industry -- which has now grown into a basic social infrastructure, econtext will continue to support efforts to improve the efficiency of government collections, as well as the convenience of those who are paying, by working alongside fellow DG group member VeriTrans to promote solutions around public funds.

List of 43 types of civil fee payments that can be made at convenience stores Administration based on the Fire Service Act

(hazardous materials engineer and fire defense equipment officer licensing) Administration based on the Measurement Act Administration based on the Explosives Control Act (licensing) Administration according to the Osaka Prefectural Higher Vocational Technical College Regulation Administration based on the High Pressure Gas Safety Act (licensing) Administration based on the Fertilizer Regulation Act Administration based on the Act on the Securing of Safety and the Optimization of Transaction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (licensing) Administration based on the Agricultural Products Inspection Act Administration based on the Certified Social Worker and Certified Care Worker Act Administration based on the Land Improvement Act Administration based on the Long-Term Care Insurance Act Administration based on the Wholesale Market Act Administration according to the Supplementary Provisions of the Act amending parts of the Health Insurance Act, etc. Administration based on the Osaka Prefecture Local Wholesale Market Regulation Administration based on the Dietitians Act, etc. Administration based on the Fishery Act, etc. Administration related to the Maternal Health Act Administration based on the Act on Regulation of Sportfishing Boat Service Administration based on the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act Administration based on the Ordinance on Measuring Gross Tonnage of Small Fishing Boats Administration based on the Stimulants Control Act Administration based on the Livestock Dealers Act Administration based on the Poisonous and Deleterious Substances Control Act, etc. Administration based on the Osaka Prefecture Animal Protection and Management Regulation Administration based on the Cannabis Control Act Administration related to the Rabies Prevention Act Administration based on the Law on Securing Quality, Efficacy and Safety of Products including Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices; Order for Enforcement of the Law on Securing Quality, Efficacy and Safety of Products including Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices; and Regulations for Enforcement of the Law on Securing Quality, Efficacy and Safety of Products including Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Administration according to the Osaka Outdoor Advertisement Regulation Administration according to the Osaka Prefecture Ordinance on the Regulation of Fugu Processing, Etc. Administration based on the Real Estate Brokerage Act, etc. Administration based on the Laundries Act Administration based on the Real Estate Brokerage Business Deposit Regulations, etc. Registration based on the Act on Maintenance of Sanitation in Buildings Administration based on the Act on Real Estate Appraisal, etc. Administration based on the Osaka Prefecture Regulation on Management of Lodging Facilities for Foreign Residents in National Strategic Special Zones

(newly established in FY2016) Administration based on the Construction Business Act, etc. Administration based on the Osaka Prefecture Regulation on Registration of Water-purification Maintenance and Inspection Business Operators Administration based on the Construction Material Recycling Act, etc. Administration based on the Barbers Act and Cosmetologists Act Administration based on the Education Personnel Certification Act Administration based on the Gravel Gathering Act Administration based on the Road Traffic Act Administration based on the Quarrying Act

【About econtext】 https://www.econtext.jp/

A payment provider that handles online payment initiatives within the Digital Garage Group. Through the efforts of econtext and VeriTrans, another company beneath the DG umbrella, the DG group has become one of Japan's largest online payment providers and is now expanding into a global online payment platform covering not only Japan, but overseas markets as well, with a particular focus on Asia. Econtext has also been a pioneer in the use of convenience store multi-media kiosks for realistic payment settlement, operating the wire transfer service CASH POST and other efforts in the field of financial transfers.



