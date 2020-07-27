Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Digital Media Solutions, Inc.    DMS

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.

(DMS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) will release its second quarter fiscal 2020 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Friday, August 7, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 3684699. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 7, 2020 through August 14, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-585-8367, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-416-621-4642. The replay passcode is 3684699.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS proprietary technology solutions, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help large brands steadily acquire more customers. For more information visit https://digitalmediasolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, I
05:46pDIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Re..
BU
07/15LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Completes Business Combination with Digital Media Solutions..
BU
07/14LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
07/08LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
07/06LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06LEO HOLDINGS CORP : . Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Det..
AQ
07/02LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD D..
AQ
07/02LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : and Digital Media Solutions LLC (“DMS”) Raise 2..
BU
06/26LEO HOLDINGS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 238 M - -
Net income 2019 -11,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 393 M 393 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 386
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph L. Marinucci Chief Executive Officer
Randall Koubek Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Goodman Chief Information Officer
Lyndon Lea Director
Fernando Borghese Chief Operating Officer-Philadelphia Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC.-34.72%393
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.95%12 300
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-30.19%12 120
WPP GROUP-42.11%9 603
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-26.54%8 181
CYBERAGENT, INC.50.98%7 386
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group