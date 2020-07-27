Digital Media Solutions, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) will release its second quarter fiscal 2020 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Friday, August 7, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-772-0374, and the international dial-in number is 1-236-738-2220. The Conference ID is 3684699. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on August 7, 2020 through August 14, 2020. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-800-585-8367, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-416-621-4642. The replay passcode is 3684699.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology and digital performance marketing solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers. DMS proprietary technology solutions, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help large brands steadily acquire more customers. For more information visit https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005812/en/