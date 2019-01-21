Digital Realty : Expands Internet Exchange Platform into Chicago and Northern Virginia

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the expansion of the Digital Realty Internet Exchange Platform, or "DRIX," to Digital Realty data centers in Ashburn, Virginia and Chicago, Illinois. The two new locations extend the company's internet exchange service offering beyond the existing network in New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Phoenix, connecting a variety of facilities within each of these metros to the peering platform.

The expansion of Digital Realty's internet exchange platform builds upon the growth of the company's colocation footprint in Northern Virginia, the world's largest data center market, in addition to its established stronghold at 350 East Cermak in Chicago, one of the world's single largest data center buildings and the network hub for internet traffic in the Midwestern U.S.

Digital Realty is the only internet exchange in these metros with significant existing and expansion capacity, offering solutions from a single cabinet up to multi-megawatt deployments. "The explosion of IP traffic has created the need for a highly scalable, reliable and cost-efficient internet exchange solution," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "Our track record as a stable, trusted business partner has enabled us to reduce the complexities of interconnection for our customers, deliver innovative ways to simplify provisioning and improve their network performance for a better end-user experience."

DRIX is a neutral, privately-owned internet exchange that aims to accommodate the internet community's demand for more independent, reliable, and cost-effective exchange options. DRIX provides customers a high-performance internet peering platform that enables a broad cross-section of customers such as carriers, cloud service providers and digital media companies, to quickly and easily exchange IP traffic. DRIX is designed to reduce operating costs, improve network performance, and add another layer of network resiliency, all over a single platform. Through DRIX, Digital Realty customers gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of exchange partners, which complements the comprehensive collection of clouds and networks concentrated in Digital Realty's meet-me-rooms around the globe.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. www.digitalrealty.com

