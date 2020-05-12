Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Digital Realty Trust, Inc.    DLR

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(DLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital Realty : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the second quarter of 2020. 

Common Stock
Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The common stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.  

Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.414063 per share to holders of record of the company's 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020. 

Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.367188 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.875% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020. 

Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.396875 per share to holders of record of the company's 6.350% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020. 

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.328125 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020. 

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.365625 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020.  

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.325000 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.  The Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020. 

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.  To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.  

For Additional Information
Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations
John J. Stewart
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500
investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock.  For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-common-and-preferred-stock-301058164.html

SOURCE Digital Realty


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
08:01pDIGITAL REALTY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock
PR
05/11DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/11DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Part I, Item 2. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of ..
AQ
05/07DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
05/07DIGITAL REALTY : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/05DIGITAL REALTY : Accelerates AI Solution Deployment
PR
05/04DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/22DIGITAL REALTY : Reaches New Wind Energy Agreement to Power Texas Data Centers
PR
04/10DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group