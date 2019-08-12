Digital Realty : Expands IBM Cloud's Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and an IBM Cloud Direct Link partner, announced today expanded access to IBM Cloud in Australia through the availability of IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicating Hosting services in Sydney. The expansion in Sydney is expected to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption for local enterprises and enable them to take the next step in their hybrid cloud journeys.

Australian customers can now access the IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated Hosting service through Digital Realty's 3.5-hectare data center campus on Templar Road in Erskine Park. The new low-latency service provides high-speed access to the IBM Cloud in Sydney with speeds up to 10 Gbit/s. The IBM Cloud data center is collocated on the Digital Realty campus in Sydney, further reducing latency for high-performance use cases.

Customers have access to a variety of connectivity options across Digital Realty's global data center footprint, including IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect, IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated, and in select metros (now including Sydney), IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated Hosting. More information on per-site connectivity options is available on the Digital Realty IBM Direct Link partnership page: https://www.digitalrealty.com/cloud/ibm-direct-link.

"We are the first data center provider to offer IBM Cloud Direct Link Dedicated Hosting, and currently the only data center provider to offer IBM Direct Link Connect," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "The flexibility of offering customers multiple options enables them to choose the level of service they need to help meet their specific speed, deployment and location requirements. Combined with Digital Realty's Service Exchange, customers can also take advantage of on-demand network functionality powered by Megaport."

By utilizing the IBM Cloud Direct Link Connect, customers are able to establish virtual connections bolstering the value of hybrid applications supported in Digital Realty's data centers.

"Today's enterprise is looking for the competitive advantages that a hybrid cloud strategy can offer," said Michael Fork, Distinguished Engineer & Director, Offering Management IBM Cloud. "This means companies need integrated and holistically managed clouds – both on and off premises and across different clouds – with the networking support required for fast, reliable and secure data movement and processing. Through this expanded offering, Digital Realty is providing their customers with a new on-ramp to the IBM Cloud and our suite of higher value services like AI, blockchain, analytics, IoT and quantum."

"We have supported IBM Cloud Direct Link since 2015 to provide our customers with private, secure connections that simplify network topology, future-proof customer solutions, move workloads closer to the cloud and create true hybrid multi-cloud architectures," added Sharp. "Working with IBM means we are able to solve the complexities of managing workloads across a variety of cloud services and infrastructures."

Digital Realty currently has nine global locations that can be utilized for low-latency colocation, privately connected to IBM Cloud via the IBM Direct Link Dedicated Hosting offering. Recent testing conducted by third-party experts found a sharp increase in the performance of hybrid cloud environments when comparing the Digital Realty-enabled IBM Direct Link offering to the public Internet. The real-world tests, conducted by Krystallize Technologies, show that Direct Link provides application access with more than 55 times the throughput and less than one-fiftieth the latency of the Internet.

Digital Realty is a preferred global destination for enterprises to deploy, connect and integrate their distributed IT platform with IBM to scale digital business, with 220 data centers across 14 countries over five continents.

Supporting Resources:

Learn more about IBM Cloud Direct Link: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/direct-link

Watch leaders from Digital Realty and Megaport explain Service Exchange in this video: https://www.digitalrealty.com/blog/service-exchange-a-better-faster-way-to-connect-to-your-clouds

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,000 firms across its highly-secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. www.digitalrealty.com . Follow Digital Realty on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

Media Inquiries

John Christiansen / Scott Lindlaw

Sard Verbinnen & Co.

(415) 618-8750

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to IBM, the expected benefits and timing of our IBM products offerings in Australia, Digital Realty's Service Exchange and expected performance benefits. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following: reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending; decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates; increased competition or available supply of data center space; the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services; our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers; breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers; our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties; the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions; our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties; difficulties managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas; our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions; our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments; risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements; our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital; financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates; adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges; our inability to manage our growth effectively; losses in excess of our insurance coverage; environmental liabilities and risks related to natural disasters; our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our Company; our failure to maintain our status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes; our operating partnership's failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes; restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities; and changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Digital Realty