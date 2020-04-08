Log in
04/08/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020.  The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT on Thursday, May 7, 2020. 

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID # 6715656 at least five minutes prior to start time.  A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com

Telephone and webcast replays will be available one hour after the call until June 7, 2020.  The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and using the conference ID # 10142172.  The webcast replay may be accessed on Digital Realty's website. 

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.  To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

For Additional Information
Andrew P. Power
Chief Financial Officer
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations
John J. Stewart
Digital Realty
(415) 738-6500
investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-realty-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301037260.html

SOURCE Digital Realty


© PRNewswire 2020
