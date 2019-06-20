Digital Realty Trust : 5 Reasons Why You Should Attend MarketplaceLIVE This Fall

MarketplaceLIVE is returning and we're ready to come back in style! For those that have never attended and for those that need a refresher, here's a rundown of what makes MarketplaceLIVE the NYC industry event you need to attend.

Bringing together the Community that builds the foundation of the Digital World. MarketplaceLIVE is the place where the complete community of cloud and connectivity stakeholders meet to learn, share ideas, and get inspired in a fun and elegant atmosphere. Through tailored content tracks, attendees from differing roles and backgrounds will be able to gain valuable knowledge and insights that most resonate with them, whether you're a network engineer at a startup, a solution architect at a cloud service provider, or a CIO at a Fortune 500 company.

This year's theme is Where X Meets Y, The Power of the Hybrid which is about uncovering collaborations that are hiding in plain sight. What happens when unique and unexpected forces come together? The possibilities are limitless, and we want to put the spotlight on what some of those possibilities are. Stay tuned for our agenda & an inspiring speaker line-up coming soon!

Dry panel discussions in windowless ballrooms is where inspiration and excitement go to die. Our goal is to replace panels with compelling stories on how our community is changing the world, no matter how big or small their impact. We also make sure that sessions deliver practical, usable information in addition to the compelling inspiration.

The home of MarketplaceLIVE is the beautiful Spring Studios which is most popularly known for hosting events around fashion week and high tech. Floor-to ceiling windows with views of lower Manhattan and the Hudson River create an airy and elevated environment to showcase brands, and network all day long. The date-Thursday November 7th-is beautiful NYC in the fall… Need we say more?

- Inspiring Keynotes & speakers

- VR/AI stories & experiences

- Hundreds of people to mingle and network with

- Hackathon

- Delicious food keeping you fueled throughout the day

- Work lounges & charging stations

- Interactive breakout sessions

- Networking friendly exhibitor space

- Swag bags

- Happy hour & entertainment





More Details & Registration: www.marketplacelive.com





Mark your calendar

Proudly Hosted by Digital Realty.

Digital Realty's MarketplaceLIVE is an industry leading networking event that brings together Digital Realty's global marketplace of clients with thought leaders in the areas of cloud computing, financial services, telecommunications and media.