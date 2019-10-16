Digital Realty Trust : Don't miss these inspiring speakers at MarketplaceLIVE 2019

Have you ever been to an event where one speaker left an indelible, positive impact on you that you still think about? That's exactly the goal of MarketplaceLIVE, the crossroads of the digital world.

With transformation happening everywhere in the industry, we'll pass the mic to thought leaders and visionaries who will add new perspectives that shed thought provoking light on familiar topics.

The morning keynote,Ari Wallach, is a futurist, strategist, and social innovation expert. He founded Fast Company's 'Futures with Ari Wallach' and is the founder and Executive Director of Longpath Labs, an initiative focused on cultivating long-term ways of thinking, acting, and being in order to create futures of collective human flourishing. As one of the most forward-thinking strategists of our time, Ari led one of our favorite TED Talks that has over 2.3 million views. His session will be sure to shift the way you approach long-term thinking not only in your professional careers but on a personal level as well. Don't miss him on the main stage in the morning as he speaks about the intersection of innovation, technology and purpose driven culture to help drive sustainable innovation.

You won't want to miss Joshua Breitbart, Deputy Chief Technology Officer in the Mayor's Office of the CTO for the City of New York. Joshua leads NYC Connected, the initiative to meet the Mayor's goal of universal, affordable, high speed internet service for all New Yorkers by 2025. Prior to joining city government, he co-founded two successful nonprofit organizations, Rooftop Films and Allied Media Projects, and he was the Director of Field Operations for New America's Open Technology Institute. He'll be joined by Rhonda Binda, Co-Founder & COO of the Smart Regions Initiative, David Pickeral,Co-Founder of Parkofon, and Jason Elliott,Global 5G Market Development Specialist at Nokia, to discuss how the world's smartest cities are weaving the internet and technology into the fabric of urban life.

To speak all things cybersecurity, Donald Freese, ex-FBI and currently a Principal with PwC's Cyber Strategy, Transformation & Risk team. Don spent 22+ years as a Senior FBI Executive leading Global Data Privacy and Cyber, and National Intelligence Task Force Operations. During his time in the intelligence and defense community, he was active in handling national security breaches, directing response teams globally, and advising our nation's highest officials including the National Security Council on proactive strategies and policy. At MarketplaceLIVE, Don will share his thoughts and tactical tips on how to secure your business against potential cyber threats as digital transformation is forcing IT architectures to become decentralized.

GVP of Customer Success at Oracle, Catherine Blackmore, is an innovator in turning customer experience into customer advocacy within the changing tech customer journey. With over 20 years of experience helping a diverse list of clients from small business to Fortune 100 customers, Catherine will share her methodology and recommendations on how to build lasting customer success. Her expertise and approach on this topic is captivating and contagious - a session you won't want to miss.

Network Investment Lead at Facebook, Aaron Russell, is a leader to keep your eye on. He enables providers in Sub-Saharan Africa and South America to operate profitably and effectively by leading the Strategic Infrastructure Investments and Provider Cost Sharing Program in those regions. Aaron is deeply passionate about promoting diversity within tech. One of the largest impediments to success is the lack of access to resources that enable learning, dreaming and growth. As a strategic leader at Facebook, Aaron will share how resources include much more than just the necessary and obvious technology needed to connect people, but also the criticality of access to diverse skill sets, backgrounds and role models.

Gartner Analyst, David Cappuccino, is an expert within the data center industry and is responsible for research in:

Enterprise data center strategies and trends

Data center physical design, retrofit, construction and cost models

Data center cloud and hybrid strategies

Power/cooling

Green IT

Data center consolidation and migration strategies

The future of IT will not just be on-premise, in the cloud, in IoT or at the edge. But rather IT will transform into a combination of all of these. David will be joined by Marina Fahim, VP of Product Management at JPMorgan, to discuss the latest IT trends and best practices for ensuring your IT environment is fit for purpose.