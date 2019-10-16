Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Digital Realty Trust, Inc.    DLR

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(DLR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Digital Realty Trust : Don't miss these inspiring speakers at MarketplaceLIVE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

Have you ever been to an event where one speaker left an indelible, positive impact on you that you still think about? That's exactly the goal of MarketplaceLIVE, the crossroads of the digital world.

With transformation happening everywhere in the industry, we'll pass the mic to thought leaders and visionaries who will add new perspectives that shed thought provoking light on familiar topics.

The speaker lineup: Where long-term thinking meets innovation

The morning keynote,Ari Wallach, is a futurist, strategist, and social innovation expert. He founded Fast Company's 'Futures with Ari Wallach' and is the founder and Executive Director of Longpath Labs, an initiative focused on cultivating long-term ways of thinking, acting, and being in order to create futures of collective human flourishing. As one of the most forward-thinking strategists of our time, Ari led one of our favorite TED Talks that has over 2.3 million views. His session will be sure to shift the way you approach long-term thinking not only in your professional careers but on a personal level as well. Don't miss him on the main stage in the morning as he speaks about the intersection of innovation, technology and purpose driven culture to help drive sustainable innovation.

Where urbanization meets connectivity

You won't want to miss Joshua Breitbart, Deputy Chief Technology Officer in the Mayor's Office of the CTO for the City of New York. Joshua leads NYC Connected, the initiative to meet the Mayor's goal of universal, affordable, high speed internet service for all New Yorkers by 2025. Prior to joining city government, he co-founded two successful nonprofit organizations, Rooftop Films and Allied Media Projects, and he was the Director of Field Operations for New America's Open Technology Institute. He'll be joined by Rhonda Binda, Co-Founder & COO of the Smart Regions Initiative, David Pickeral,Co-Founder of Parkofon, and Jason Elliott,Global 5G Market Development Specialist at Nokia, to discuss how the world's smartest cities are weaving the internet and technology into the fabric of urban life.

Where decentralization meets cybersecurity

To speak all things cybersecurity, Donald Freese, ex-FBI and currently a Principal with PwC's Cyber Strategy, Transformation & Risk team. Don spent 22+ years as a Senior FBI Executive leading Global Data Privacy and Cyber, and National Intelligence Task Force Operations. During his time in the intelligence and defense community, he was active in handling national security breaches, directing response teams globally, and advising our nation's highest officials including the National Security Council on proactive strategies and policy. At MarketplaceLIVE, Don will share his thoughts and tactical tips on how to secure your business against potential cyber threats as digital transformation is forcing IT architectures to become decentralized.

Where fandom meets customer success

GVP of Customer Success at Oracle, Catherine Blackmore, is an innovator in turning customer experience into customer advocacy within the changing tech customer journey. With over 20 years of experience helping a diverse list of clients from small business to Fortune 100 customers, Catherine will share her methodology and recommendations on how to build lasting customer success. Her expertise and approach on this topic is captivating and contagious - a session you won't want to miss.

Where diversity meets tech

Network Investment Lead at Facebook, Aaron Russell, is a leader to keep your eye on. He enables providers in Sub-Saharan Africa and South America to operate profitably and effectively by leading the Strategic Infrastructure Investments and Provider Cost Sharing Program in those regions. Aaron is deeply passionate about promoting diversity within tech. One of the largest impediments to success is the lack of access to resources that enable learning, dreaming and growth. As a strategic leader at Facebook, Aaron will share how resources include much more than just the necessary and obvious technology needed to connect people, but also the criticality of access to diverse skill sets, backgrounds and role models.

Gartner spotlight session:

Gartner Analyst, David Cappuccino, is an expert within the data center industry and is responsible for research in:

  • Enterprise data center strategies and trends
  • Data center physical design, retrofit, construction and cost models
  • Data center cloud and hybrid strategies
  • Power/cooling
  • Green IT
  • Data center consolidation and migration strategies

The future of IT will not just be on-premise, in the cloud, in IoT or at the edge. But rather IT will transform into a combination of all of these. David will be joined by Marina Fahim, VP of Product Management at JPMorgan, to discuss the latest IT trends and best practices for ensuring your IT environment is fit for purpose.

Register now to be at MarketplaceLIVE on Thursday, November 7th at Spring Studios in NYC to check out the above speakers and many more!

Disclaimer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 17:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
01:44pDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Don't miss these inspiring speakers at MarketplaceLIVE 20..
PU
10/10DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-..
AQ
10/09DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/09DIGITAL REALTY MARKETPLACELIVE 2019 : Where X Meets Y, the Power of the Hybrid
PU
10/08DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Healthcare's Path Towards Digital Transformation
PU
10/07DIGITAL REALTY : Commemorates New Illinois Data Center Tax Incentives
PR
10/07DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : 3 Ways to Get Inspired at MarketplaceLIVE 2019
PU
10/02Digital Realty Advances Renewable Energy Solutions in Northern Virginia and O..
DJ
10/02DIGITAL REALTY : Advances Renewable Energy Solutions in Northern Virginia and Or..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 256 M
EBIT 2019 621 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 10 776 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 111x
P/E ratio 2020 89,1x
EV / Sales2019 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 27 041 M
Chart DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128,26  $
Last Close Price 129,79  $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur William Stein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence A. Chapman Chairman
Erich J. Sanchack Executive Vice President-Operations
Andrew P. Power Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Sharp Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.21.87%27 041
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)62.14%48 487
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.86%24 847
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.01%17 385
W. P. CAREY INC.37.74%15 371
VORNADO REALTY TRUST2.31%12 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group