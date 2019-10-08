Log in
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.

(DLR)
  Report  
News 
News

Digital Realty Trust : Healthcare's Path Towards Digital Transformation

0
10/08/2019

With the implementation of digital apps, AI, automation, analytics and sensors, the healthcare industry is certainly immersed in digital transformation. However, there's still a long way to go as many processes are still fragmented. And while the majority of healthcare industry organizations seem to prioritize digital transformation, only 7% of survey respondents have a fully planned out digital strategy.

Patients are demanding choice, control, and financial transparency when it comes to how they receive their healthcare. In order to keep up with other customer-centric industries like retail, finance and travel, healthcare providers are adopting digital transformation strategies to remain relevant and competitive.

Interconnectivity can move the needle

An interconnectivity strategy can be a powerful way to improve experience. By making the exchange of data simpler, easier and secure, interconnection infrastructure is at the heart of the transformation.

What's next for healthcare digital transformation?

As with any transformation, it's critical to look ahead not just to the next one or two or even five years, but in the next decade and beyond. To successfully implement lasting and resilient digital transformation, a new decentralized IT architecture is necessary. This will accommodate distributed business workflows regardless of the type of workloads or where they are located. The physical and virtual worlds must also be integrated within proximity to centers of data exchange, interconnected to digital ecosystems and tailored to business needs. This will allow healthcare providers to be in control, be connected at scale, and be pervasive with a seamless, global infrastructure to power a customer-centric model that also optimizes how physicians and providers are spending their time and resources.

Learn more about how interconnectivity can improve the patient experience [eBook].

Disclaimer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:20:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 256 M
EBIT 2019 621 M
Net income 2019 248 M
Debt 2019 10 880 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 111x
P/E ratio 2020 88,1x
EV / Sales2019 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,0x
Capitalization 26 722 M
Chart DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 126,91  $
Last Close Price 128,26  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur William Stein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence A. Chapman Chairman
Erich J. Sanchack Executive Vice President-Operations
Andrew P. Power Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Sharp Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.26%26 722
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)63.75%48 967
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION23.45%24 764
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES34.33%17 506
W. P. CAREY INC.39.41%15 557
VORNADO REALTY TRUST2.50%12 132
