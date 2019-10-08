Digital Realty Trust : Healthcare's Path Towards Digital Transformation

With the implementation of digital apps, AI, automation, analytics and sensors, the healthcare industry is certainly immersed in digital transformation. However, there's still a long way to go as many processes are still fragmented. And while the majority of healthcare industry organizations seem to prioritize digital transformation, only 7% of survey respondents have a fully planned out digital strategy.

Patients are demanding choice, control, and financial transparency when it comes to how they receive their healthcare. In order to keep up with other customer-centric industries like retail, finance and travel, healthcare providers are adopting digital transformation strategies to remain relevant and competitive.

An interconnectivity strategy can be a powerful way to improve experience. By making the exchange of data simpler, easier and secure, interconnection infrastructure is at the heart of the transformation.

As with any transformation, it's critical to look ahead not just to the next one or two or even five years, but in the next decade and beyond. To successfully implement lasting and resilient digital transformation, a new decentralized IT architecture is necessary. This will accommodate distributed business workflows regardless of the type of workloads or where they are located. The physical and virtual worlds must also be integrated within proximity to centers of data exchange, interconnected to digital ecosystems and tailored to business needs. This will allow healthcare providers to be in control, be connected at scale, and be pervasive with a seamless, global infrastructure to power a customer-centric model that also optimizes how physicians and providers are spending their time and resources.