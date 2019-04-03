Digital Realty Trust : and Brookfield Infrastructure Form JV in Brazil

By Stephen Nakrosis



Digital Realty Trust on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management.

The JV owns and operates Ascenty, the leading data center provider in Brazil. Digital Realty said Brookfield acquired about 49% of the total equity interests of the JV.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said, "We are pleased to have closed the joint venture with Brookfield, our exclusive vehicle for data-center investment in South America."

Digital Realty Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power added, "We believe this platform represents a compelling growth opportunity, and we expect it will be accretive to financial metrics over the intermediate term, and highly accretive to Digital Realty's long-term growth profile."

