Digital Realty Trust Inc.

DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.

(DLR)
News 
News

Digital Realty Trust : and Brookfield Infrastructure Form JV in Brazil

04/03/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Digital Realty Trust on Wednesday announced a joint venture with Brookfield Infrastructure, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management.

The JV owns and operates Ascenty, the leading data center provider in Brazil. Digital Realty said Brookfield acquired about 49% of the total equity interests of the JV.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein said, "We are pleased to have closed the joint venture with Brookfield, our exclusive vehicle for data-center investment in South America."

Digital Realty Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power added, "We believe this platform represents a compelling growth opportunity, and we expect it will be accretive to financial metrics over the intermediate term, and highly accretive to Digital Realty's long-term growth profile."

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT 0.33% 63.3 Delayed Quote.20.58%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC. -0.04% 121.66 Delayed Quote.14.23%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 271 M
EBIT 2019 658 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 11 082 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 102,09
P/E ratio 2020 75,97
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capitalization 24 945 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arthur William Stein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence A. Chapman Chairman
Erich Sanchack Executive Vice President-Operations
Andrew P. Power Chief Financial Officer
Chris Sharp Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.23%24 945
EQUINIX INC30.60%38 018
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.09%22 095
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.29%15 956
WP CAREY INC20.25%12 941
VORNADO REALTY TRUST10.56%12 884
