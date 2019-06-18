Log in
Multi-Cloud Optimization Part 2: Considerations for IT

06/18/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

We have been exploring the way that multi-cloud adoption can impact businesses and technology investment decision making. But does it impact IT?

The complexities associated with a multi-cloud world are well documented, with questions surrounding how to manage the mixture of on-premise and off-premise infrastructure while juggling different service providers and ensuring security and performance that meets your needs.

A sufficient framework for balancing all these demands must consider both long-term and short-term needs as well as the perspectives of many stakeholders throughout the business.

How IT's Role Changes with a Multi-Cloud Architecture

The multi-cloud adoption trend is about more than changing business frameworks, it's also about changing IT's role within an organization. IT departments will maintain many of the same objectives but the responsibilities required to achieve those objectives will shift, just as they did when general cloud computing started gaining traction.

The difference now is instead of choosing which service to utilize, IT will need to manage focus on how to best manage the different services. This includes managing many different cloud vendors, orchestrating implementation, and integrating the many different services leveraged throughout their organizations. Multi-cloud architectures often emerge as a result of services purchased with specific purposes and by different departments, instead of as part of a unified strategy.

Optimizing Multi-Cloud: Considerations for IT

As we previously explored, the first step to multi-cloud optimization is mapping your cloud services and how the services interact with on-premise infrastructure. IT must play a pivotal role in creating this map and providing insight into the challenges that might arise as the organization moves forward.

Flexibility and focusing on customer experience will be key as IT's role within an organization becomes even more integrated and collaborative with business strategy and decision-making. IT departments that successfully navigate these changes will be able to propel their organizations forward and succeed in taking full advantage of the benefits offered by a multi-cloud architecture. We've highlighted several main considerations that build off the framework we presented when we last discussed multi-cloud optimization. To summarize, the steps we outlined include:

  • Map your cloud environment
  • Map and plan integration needs
  • Establish an automation framework
  • Plan your networking needs
  • Create a strategy for evaluating future cloud adoption

Now we want to take a look at the specific considerations, tools, and other solutions that organizations need to make in order to manage this framework effectively. The below sections will explore some considerations for developing a larger framework around optimizing multi-cloud architecture and striking a balance between efficiency, cost, performance, and reliability.

Ultimately, though, it will come down to being able to encourage a culture of collaboration throughout your organization, ensuring that business and IT stakeholders are aligned with the overall multi-cloud strategy and timelines, goals and objectives are reasonable for all involved.

Disclaimer

Digital Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:33:03 UTC
