Digital Turbine : and Branch Team Up to Boost Install Conversions by 10X

06/29/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

We have teamed up with Branch to help you grow your users and create an improved mobile brand experience. The unique integration allows you to equip powerful Journeys banners with SingleTap™ app install functionality on Android devices for an improved user experience that boosts conversions.

The Challenge: Convert mobile web users to loyal app users

Your app is integral to your brand, especially when competing in today's environment, but acquiring a quality user can be difficult. First, you have to get a user interested in enough in your app to provoke an install, you hope they don't get distracted by other ads or lag times during the install process, and then you have to be valuable enough to keep them engaged. Each step in the user's conversion journey is an opportunity for the user to loose focus and drop-off, which is where Journeys and SingleTap™ can really help.

Branch's Journeys product is the most robust web to app solution on the market. It turns your mobile website into your most effective source of quality app installs by triggering targeted CTAs to users who land on your mobile website, and deep linking them to the right in-app content once they install.

Digital Turbine's SingleTap Installs transform the app install experience by allowing users to download and launch your app directly from any CTA, without ever leaving your webpage, bypassing the standard download process through Google Play.

Branch is the first and only to have a web-to-app integration with SingleTap.

The Journeys + SingleTap™ Solution

When combined, SingleTap Installs + Journeys removes roadblocks from the install process. Once enabled with both, users who click on a CTA will remain on your website as your app installs in the background, then will be deep-linked into your app without being redirected -creating an improved user experience that boosts conversions.

On their own, Journeys yield higher retention rates than any other acquisition channel. Boosted by SingleTap's ability to increase conversion rates by 2-10x, this integration allows you to deliver a seamless, performance-enhancing experience, and easily measure resulting installs, opens, and conversion events.

Getting Started

Journeys with SingleTap™ functionality is available for Digital Turbine Clients with the Branch Android SDK and an active Journeys subscription. Getting started is easy!

  1. Make sure you're setup to pass Branch event metadata to Digital Turbine
  2. Work with your Digital Turbine team to configure your SingleTap link
  3. Add the SingleTap link to your Journey(s)

SingleTap™ Journeys links can be created manually in the Branch dashboard or programmatically via the Branch Web SDK, depending on your use case.

Static

Static links are great for handling one deep link destination (i.e. a static Journeys banner on your mobile web homepage that routes to the homepage of your app). To create a static link, you'll first set up a Branch Quick Link, work with your Digital Turbine Account Manager to make the link compatible with SingleTap™, create a Branch Journey, and enter your newly configured SingleTap™ URL within the Open CTA's Deep Link data.

Dynamic

To get the most value from deep linking and optimize for personalization and scale, marketers programmatically set up Journeys across various mobile web pages (product pages, user-generated content, etc), and deep link users to the corresponding in-app content. To generate SingleTap™ links dynamically via the Branch Web SDK, all you have to do is add a snippet to the mobile web pages where you'd like to show a SingleTap™ enabled Journey.

To learn more about campaign set up, you can read this documentation from Branch.

If you're looking to deliver a seamless, performance-enhancing mobile brand experience and to increase CVR by up to 10X, contact our SingleTap team today.

Disclaimer

Digital Turbine Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 18:53:03 UTC
