The New Device “App”-alanche: The “In-Market” Advantage

07/14/2020 | 01:36pm EDT

Key Takeaways:

  • After unboxing a new phone, acceptance of ALL UA discovery methods is at a peak
  • Preloads are seen equally as helpful, if not moreso, than other discovery methods by new device owners
  • Web/Social Ads, where the majority of advertising spending happens, is seen as 2nd to least helpful
  • Being 'On-Device' at unboxing could raise effectiveness of ALL methods

In thefirst part of our New Device 'App'-alanche series we revealed how new device owners 'lean-in' to app installs - with increased interest and 3x more installs. Here is part 2:

New device owners are more attuned to all methods of discovery - making them 'in-market' for new apps to install and use. App publishers and advertisers should approach the period immediately following unboxing just like a car dealer looks at someone 'in-market' to buy a new car. Get in front of them any way you can!

While all methods of discovery see heightened interest - web and social ads, where publishers typically spend most of their dollars, are seen as the 2nd to least most helpful discovery method during this all-important period. Preloads, meanwhile, are seen as being equally effective as other methods… and could raise the effectiveness of ALL methods since being 'On-Device' is a way to be seen and noticed by 'in-market' new device owners looking to deck out their devices with shiny new apps.

Be part of the New Device 'App'-alanche and have your app 'slide' into the hands of these 'ready to install' new device owners. We'll be back with part 3 of our series next week.

Disclaimer

Digital Turbine Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:35:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 211 M - -
Net income 2021 29,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 069 M 1 069 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,06x
Nbr of Employees 207
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,54 $
Last Close Price 12,24 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Stone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. Deutschman Chairman
Kirstie Elizabeth Brown Executive VP-Global Finance & Operations
Barrett Garrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine Collins Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL TURBINE, INC.71.67%1 069
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.49%1 570 303
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.282.57%73 431
SEA LIMITED182.57%53 754
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.20%44 321
SPLUNK INC.32.20%31 456
