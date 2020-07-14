The New Device “App”-alanche: The “In-Market” Advantage

Key Takeaways:

After unboxing a new phone, acceptance of ALL UA discovery methods is at a peak

Preloads are seen equally as helpful, if not moreso, than other discovery methods by new device owners

Web/Social Ads, where the majority of advertising spending happens, is seen as 2nd to least helpful

Being 'On-Device' at unboxing could raise effectiveness of ALL methods

In thefirst part of our New Device 'App'-alanche series we revealed how new device owners 'lean-in' to app installs - with increased interest and 3x more installs. Here is part 2:

New device owners are more attuned to all methods of discovery - making them 'in-market' for new apps to install and use. App publishers and advertisers should approach the period immediately following unboxing just like a car dealer looks at someone 'in-market' to buy a new car. Get in front of them any way you can!

While all methods of discovery see heightened interest - web and social ads, where publishers typically spend most of their dollars, are seen as the 2nd to least most helpful discovery method during this all-important period. Preloads, meanwhile, are seen as being equally effective as other methods… and could raise the effectiveness of ALL methods since being 'On-Device' is a way to be seen and noticed by 'in-market' new device owners looking to deck out their devices with shiny new apps.

Be part of the New Device 'App'-alanche and have your app 'slide' into the hands of these 'ready to install' new device owners. We'll be back with part 3 of our series next week.