The New Device “App”-alanche: The “In-Market” Advantage

Key Takeaways:
After unboxing a new phone, acceptance of ALL UA discovery methods is at a peak
Preloads are seen equally as helpful, if not moreso, than other discovery methods by new device owners
Web/Social Ads, where the majority of advertising spending happens, is seen as 2nd to least helpful
Being 'On-Device' at unboxing could raise effectiveness of ALL methods
In thefirst part of our New Device 'App'-alanche series we revealed how new device owners 'lean-in' to app installs - with increased interest and 3x more installs. Here is part 2:
New device owners are more attuned to all methods of discovery - making them 'in-market' for new apps to install and use. App publishers and advertisers should approach the period immediately following unboxing just like a car dealer looks at someone 'in-market' to buy a new car. Get in front of them any way you can!
While all methods of discovery see heightened interest - web and social ads, where publishers typically spend most of their dollars, are seen as the 2nd to least most helpful discovery method during this all-important period. Preloads, meanwhile, are seen as being equally effective as other methods… and could raise the effectiveness of ALL methods since being 'On-Device' is a way to be seen and noticed by 'in-market' new device owners looking to deck out their devices with shiny new apps.
Be part of the New Device 'App'-alanche and have your app 'slide' into the hands of these 'ready to install' new device owners. We'll be back with part 3 of our series next week.
Disclaimer
Digital Turbine Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 17:35:01 UTC