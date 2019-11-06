Digitalist : Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Log in
11/06/2019 | 02:37am EST
Digitalist Group Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 06 November 2019 at 09:15

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement for 2019 on Friday February 28, 2020.

Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2020 as follows:

Business Review 1-3/2020 on Friday April 24, 2020

Half-year report 1-6/2020 on Wednesday August 26, 2020

Business Review 1-9/2020 on Thursday October 22, 2020

Digitalist Group Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday April 14, 2020.

Digitalist Group Plc's Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group's website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Petteri Poutiainen, CEO, tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com
Hans Parvikoski, CFO, tel. +358 40 586 6154, hans.parvikoski@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment

Attachments digitalist-group-plc-stockrelease-en-20191106-ii.pdf

Disclaimer

Digitalist Group Oyj published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:06 UTC
