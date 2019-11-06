Digitalist : Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

Digitalist Group Plc's Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020
Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 06 November 2019 at 09:15
Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement for 2019 on Friday February 28, 2020.
Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2020 as follows:
Business Review 1-3/2020 on Friday April 24, 2020
Half-year report 1-6/2020 on Wednesday August 26, 2020
Business Review 1-9/2020 on Thursday October 22, 2020
Digitalist Group Plc's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday April 14, 2020.
Digitalist Group Plc's Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group's website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.
For more information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Plc
Petteri Poutiainen, CEO, tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com
Hans Parvikoski, CFO, tel. +358 40 586 6154, hans.parvikoski@digitalistgroup.com
