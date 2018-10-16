Log in
DIGITALTOWN, INC. (DGTW)
DigitalTown, Inc. appoints first female Board Member, Karen Robinson

10/16/2018

Adds Technology Insight

SEATTLE and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalTown (OTC:DGTW) – with its blockchain-based Platform as a Service (PaaS) technology that supports local-first commerce and community building – announces the appointment of Austin-based technology expert Karen Robinson to the Board of Directors, effective October 15, 2018. 

Former Chief Information Officer for the State of Texas, Karen is the first woman to join the DigitalTown Board and brings a wealth of experience in information and communications technology planning, procurement, service delivery and leadership. The Board position follows her recent appointment as a strategic advisor, in July 2018.

DigitalTown CEO, George Nagy, comments: “Karen is a strong addition to the DigitalTown Board as we focus on our pilot project in Austin. Karen’s technical know-how, her business acumen and vast experience of executing successful projects in Texas and globally, is an invaluable resource from which DigitalTown will benefit greatly. It is also a wonderful development for the company to appoint its first female Board Member.”

Newly appointed DigitalTown Board Member, Karen Robinson, says: “The company’s success at the recent Austin Mayor’s Blockchain Challenge is testimony to the positive impact DigitalTown can have. The company’s solutions for vulnerable members of society, allow us as a city to pay it forward and contribute to important, worthy causes in secure and simple ways. Just the possibility for the homeless to receive donations via a printed QR Code linked to their DigitalTown identity and SmartWallet, can benefit many lives.”

“DigitalTown holds great potential for Austin, and for the world. Providing technology that connects local, independent businesses with residents and visitors with Blockchain-based technology, is being well received. I am eager to dive right in and to help Austin become a successful use case for DigitalTown,” adds Karen Robinson.

George Nagy concludes: “Karen’s insight into Austin and Texan culture and entrepreneurship make her the perfect choice for the Board of DigitalTown. We warmly welcome Karen and we look forward to working with her.”

The DigitalTown Blockchain-based platform makes it easy and convenient for cities to get online without investing in expensive custom systems. With DigitalTown, merchants are eligible for a free online storefront and receive business tools that allow them to build relationships with their customers. Payment processing fees and commission rates are some of the lowest available today. Everyone receives a free SmartWallet for carrying out transactions. The DigitalTown mobile App grants users the ability to manage their digital identity, pay participating merchants and send funds to other SmartWallet holders.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. It provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns", which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors with solutions for economic development, civic engagement and digital inclusion for cities around the world. You can download the free DigitalTown App for iOS and Android.

Contact

George Nagy, Chief Executive Officer
+ 1 703 835 3122 george.nagy@digitaltown.com
Karen Floyd, Chief Brand Officer
+34 692 336 787 karen.floyd@digitaltown.com

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statement
Safe Harbor Language: Any statements contained herein related to future events are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. DigitalTown, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect actual events.

