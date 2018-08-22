DIGIWORLD : HAS SIGNED PARTNERSHIP WITH INCOTECH CORPORATION

Hochiminh city, August 22nd, 2018, Digiworld Corporation (Digiworld-'DGW') officially cooperated to expand market for PNKids brand-Gummy supplements Vitamin, which is made in America, No 1 multivitamin at Singapore-of Incotech Corporation at Vietnam.

PNKids brand owned many health supplements for kids, in which PNKids gummy for kids from 3 years old (who has ability to chew), supplement essential vitamin and mineral for whole physical and brain power growth of kids. The difference points help PNKids leading Singapore market are only using Pectin (create elasticity) instead of Gelatin-which was extracted from pork skin or animal bone. Pectin was extracted from fruit, therefor it has natural color and flavor and support kids to absorb nutrition. PNKids gummy is diversity shape, eye - catching, a lot of flavor, soft- easy to chew, all of them can attract the children at 'the first glance'

Addition, PNKids gummy do not content soy, nut, egg, no artificial colors, no artificial flavor, no preservatives, no Gulten, Lactose sugar; because some kids can be run into allergy if they use a product having one of above components. Depend on kid's nutrition, parent can choose one of five variants for children's growth:

PNKids Multivitamin + Minerals: Supplement 15 vitamins and minerals, help increase immune system, support for strong physical body

PNKids Bright Eyes: Helps healthy eyesight

Helps healthy eyesight PNKids Prebiotics & Veggie: Improve good bateria at the intestinal tract, since then, it helps well digestion and increase the resistance

PNKids Strong & Tall: supplements Vitamin D & Canxi, support bone and teeth develoment

PNKids Brain Power: support brain power and eye growth

The product information: www.pnkids.com.vn

Mr. Cachino-Managing Director of Asia Pacific region has expressed his expectation in the partnership with Digiworld: 'PNKids Gummy is No.1 in Singapore, and we'd like to keep the position in Vietnam. To fulfill the ambition, we need our partner as a market expert owned effective management tools, particularly consulting competency and brand building. We expect Digiworld's core values will help PNKids expand distribution channels faster, build brand stronger and approach customers' demand better'.

Mr. Doan Hong Viet-CEO of Digiworld has also revealed: 'With market expansion experience, chain management and customer care over 20 years, we have had firm foundation from infrastructure to manpower resource management to meet partner's objectives. Incotech is a big corporation - has many various health product lines, high quality and suitable for Asian. This cooperation is an opportunity to bring good product to Vietnamese, contribute enhancing their health'.

About Digiworld

Established in 1997, Digiworld-the leading Market Expansion Services provider in Vietnam-has achieved many successes, especially in ICT sector. With over two decades of building prestige, Digiworld has been the Market Expansion Services provider and authorized distributor for more than 30 world renowned technology brands with distribution network of 6,000 points of sales nationwide.

In 2017, Digiworld shakes hands with new industry-Healthcare and FMCG. With the core strength of 5 value−added services including: Market analysis, Marketing, Sales, Logistics and After−sales service. Digiworld provides top-notch quality services and tailor−made solutions for the most rapid and effective market penetration and market expansion for brands entering Vietnam market.

Digiworld has been listed on the Hochiminh city Stock Exchange (HOSE: DGW) since 2015, turning a new chapter of development of the company.

Digiworld has achieved prestigious awards and rankings:

− Top 50 Vietnam Brands-the most valuable brands by UK's Brand Finance

− Top 100 Sustainable Business 2016 launched by VCCI for the first time in Vietnam

− Top 500 Largest and Fastest Growing Enterprises (VNR500 & FAST500) of Vietnam

− IR Awards 2017: Top 3 listed companies for most favored IR activities by investors and Top 3 listed companies for most valued IR activities by Financial Institutions

For more information, visit: www.digiworld.com.vn

About Incontech:

The Incontech Group is a leading wellness and healthcare company with offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, China and Japan.

In 1992, Incontech started as a small trading firm in Oregon, USA, focusing on exporting nutritional supplements and personal products.

Today, we manufacture and market a full range of nutraceutical products including weight management and functional supplements.

These products are distributed to over 15,000 retail stores around Asia.

For more information, visit: www.incontech.com.sg