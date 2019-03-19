Log in
DIGIWORLD : PRELIMINARY RESULTS REPORTED 33% YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH IN NET PROFIT, REACHING VND 16.8 BILLION.

03/19/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Ho Chi Minh City, March 15th, 2019, Digiworld Corporation ('DGW') announced its preliminary results in first 02 months of 2019.

According to the report, compared to the same period last year, the business result of the first 2 months was as follow:

-Revenue reached VND 839 billion, jumped 29% last year on year.

-Profit after tax reached VND 16.8 billion VND, soared nearly 33% last year on year.

In particular, the revenue breakdown was as follows:

-Laptop & tablets: revenue was estimated at VND 321 billion, up 43% compared to the same period last year.

-Mobile phones: revenue was estimated at VND 345 billion, up 17% compared to the same period last year thanks to revenue contribution from newly signed contract-NOKIA.

-Office equipment: revenue was estimated at 140 billion VND, advanced 24% compared to the same period last year. This growth came from current brand portfolio.

-Consumer goods: revenue was estimated at 33 billion VND, increased 2.2 times compared to the same period last year thanks to DGW's determination to invest, restructure product portfolio, sales policies and distribution channels. Especially, at the end of 2018, DGW and Nestlé Vietnam signed a strategic cooperation of market expansion for medical nutrition products. This was a highlight for the company's growth in 2019 and also the driving force for other cooperation in many product branches.

Estimated business results of each group are as follow:

(Unit: VND billion)

With this result, Digiworld still keeps speeding up to complete the 2019 plan with the revenue target of VND 7,150 billion, expected profit after tax of VND 137 billion, increasing by 20% and 25% respectively compared to last year's results.

Disclaimer

Digiworld Corp. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:59:01 UTC
Financials (VND)
Sales 2019 8 010 B
EBIT 2019 195 B
Net income 2019 152 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,34
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 970 B
Chart DIGIWORLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Digiworld Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34 850  VND
Spread / Average Target 46%
Managers
NameTitle
Viet Hong Doan Chairman & General Director
Trang Hong To Director & Deputy General Director
Phuong Kien Dang Director & Deputy General Director
Quan Anh Doan Director
Minh Bao Tran Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGIWORLD CORP42
BEST BUY COMPANY31.48%18 738
TECH DATA CORP24.74%3 808
AARON'S, INC.22.88%3 472
DIXONS CARPHONE22.69%2 273
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-71.59%2 062
