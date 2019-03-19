DIGIWORLD : PRELIMINARY RESULTS REPORTED 33% YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH IN NET PROFIT, REACHING VND 16.8 BILLION.

Ho Chi Minh City, March 15th, 2019, Digiworld Corporation ('DGW') announced its preliminary results in first 02 months of 2019.

According to the report, compared to the same period last year, the business result of the first 2 months was as follow:

-Revenue reached VND 839 billion, jumped 29% last year on year.

-Profit after tax reached VND 16.8 billion VND, soared nearly 33% last year on year.

In particular, the revenue breakdown was as follows:

-Laptop & tablets: revenue was estimated at VND 321 billion, up 43% compared to the same period last year.

-Mobile phones: revenue was estimated at VND 345 billion, up 17% compared to the same period last year thanks to revenue contribution from newly signed contract-NOKIA.

-Office equipment: revenue was estimated at 140 billion VND, advanced 24% compared to the same period last year. This growth came from current brand portfolio.

-Consumer goods: revenue was estimated at 33 billion VND, increased 2.2 times compared to the same period last year thanks to DGW's determination to invest, restructure product portfolio, sales policies and distribution channels. Especially, at the end of 2018, DGW and Nestlé Vietnam signed a strategic cooperation of market expansion for medical nutrition products. This was a highlight for the company's growth in 2019 and also the driving force for other cooperation in many product branches.

Estimated business results of each group are as follow:

(Unit: VND billion)

With this result, Digiworld still keeps speeding up to complete the 2019 plan with the revenue target of VND 7,150 billion, expected profit after tax of VND 137 billion, increasing by 20% and 25% respectively compared to last year's results.