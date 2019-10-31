Tim Ummel, CEO of IZON Digital Media Network, is Featured in an Exclusive New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com (SCV) and IZON Network, Inc. (OTC: IZNN), also known as IZON Digital Media Network (the “Company”), today announced that Company CEO, Tim Ummel, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/10-30-19-smallcapvoice-interview-izon-network-iznn/.

Tim Ummel called in to SmallCapVoice.com to provide the IZNN shareholders and the SCV listening audience with an overview of the business model and markets the Company operates in. The IZON Digital Media Network operates within the “Digital Out-of-Home” vertical. As advertisers look for new and innovative ways to reach consumers, IZON has built proprietary entertainment & media platforms that reaches areas where the consumer already exists. For example, IZON is a leader in on-course technology & GPS services to golf course operators and golfers. They have created a proprietary and private media platform that connects highly valued luxury consumers with Advertisers in a very targeted manner on the golf course.

Ummel, stated, “Our efforts are focused on verticals where a defined user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing our digital media network and devices. Now more than ever, the “fight for eyeballs" is crossing every sector of communication and media with tens of billions being spent by some of the biggest media companies in the world to get their piece of the estimated 11 hours a day the average adult spends watching digital media,” stated Ummel. “That makes this a great time to go on the record with the knowledgeable listeners at SmallCapVoice.com. We have an extremely compelling story to tell right now given the tremendous progress we have already made and the important steps that lie in front of us as we break into this enormous market opportunity in our core competency.”

About IZON Digital Media Network

IZON is an innovator in creating proprietary media & entertainment platforms for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network. Its first solution has been created as the ultimate digital content and GPS platform for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App, courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH. Recently the newest vertical of focus was announced, IZON Ride. IZON Ride will provide solutions for the consumers inside of premium fleets of UBER Black vehicles, luxury buses and existing black town car & SUV service vehicles.

For more information visit www.izonnetwork.com or contact:

CONTACTS:

Communications

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

Investor Relations:

Erin Campbell / ecampbell@ecmbcapital.com

Management:

Tim Ummel CEO IZON / tim@izonnetwork.com

IZON, IZON Golf and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

