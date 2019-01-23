Digital Realty : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the tax treatment of its 2018 dividends for common stock and preferred stock. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. Digital Realty's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2018 has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Shareholders are urged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Digital Realty's dividends.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Common Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868103

Ticker Symbol: DLR

The 2018 distributions of $3.960000 per share include one quarterly distribution declared in 2017 and paid in January 2018, and three quarterly distributions declared and paid in 2018. The 2018 distributions will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as follows: $3.174995 per share as ordinary income and $0.785005 per share as return of capital.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 3 Non-Dividend Distribution ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend (1) ($ per share) 12/15/2017 01/12/2018 $0.930000 $0.745643 $0.745643 $0.184357 $0.745643 03/15/2018 03/30/2018 $1.010000 $0.809784 $0.809784 $0.200216 $0.809784 06/15/2018 06/29/2018 $1.010000 $0.809784 $0.809784 $0.200216 $0.809784 09/14/2018 09/28/2018 $1.010000 $0.809784 $0.809784 $0.200216 $0.809784



$3.960000 $3.174995 $3.174995 $0.785005 $3.174995





(1) The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and is included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividend Amount.

Please note that the $1.01 quarterly distribution declared in November 2018 and paid in January 2019 will be considered as 2019 reportable dividend for federal income tax purposes.

Series C Cumulative Redeemable

Perpetual Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868848

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRC

The 2018 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock is $1.656252 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.656252 per share (100%) will be reported on Form 1009-DIV as ordinary income and qualifies as Section 199A dividend.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2018 03/30/2018 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 06/15/2018 06/29/2018 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 09/14/2018 09/28/2018 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063 $0.414063



$1.656252 $1.656252 $1.656252 $1.656252

Series G Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868889

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRG

The 2018 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.468752 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1. 468752 per share (100%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and qualifies as Section 199A dividend.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2018 03/30/2018 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 06/15/2018 06/29/2018 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 09/14/2018 09/28/2018 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188 $0.367188



$1.468752 $1.468752 $1.468752 $1.468752

Series H Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868871

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRH

The 2018 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.843752 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.843752 per share (100%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and qualifies as Section 199A dividend.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2018 03/30/2018 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 06/15/2018 06/29/2018 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 09/14/2018 09/28/2018 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938 $0.460938



$1.843752 $1.843752 $1.843752 $1.843752

Series I Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868863

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRI

The 2018 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.587500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.587500 per share (100%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and qualifies as Section 199A dividend.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2018 03/30/2018 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 06/15/2018 06/29/2018 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 09/14/2018 09/28/2018 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875 $0.396875



$1.587500 $1.587500 $1.587500 $1.587500

Series J Cumulative Redeemable

Preferred Stock Dividends

CUSIP # 253868855

Ticker Symbol: DLRPRJ

The 2018 reportable dividend for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock is $1.312500 per share. For tax reporting purposes, $1.312500 per share (100%) will be reported on Form 1099-DIV as ordinary income and qualifies as Section 199A dividend.

The following table contains this information on a quarterly basis:

Record Dates Payment Dates Cash Distribution ($ per share) Taxable Dividend ($ per share) Box 1a Ordinary Dividend ($ per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend ($ per share) 03/15/2018 03/30/2018 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 06/15/2018 06/29/2018 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 09/14/2018 09/28/2018 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 12/14/2018 12/31/2018 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125 $0.328125



$1.312500 $1.312500 $1.312500 $1.312500

Note that ticker symbols may vary by stock quote provider.

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

Investor Relations

John J. Stewart / Maria S. Lukens

Digital Realty

(415) 738-6500

investorrelations@digitalrealty.com

