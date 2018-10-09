Dignity : Notification of Q3 Trading Update (9 10 2018)

Log in
10/09/2018 | 08:14am CEST

For Immediate Release

9 October 2018

Dignity plc

Notification of Q3 Trading Update

Dignity plc, the UK's only listed provider of funeral services, will announce its third quarter trading update for 2018 on Monday 12 November 2018.

A conference call for analysts and investors will be held at 9.30am.

To participate in the conference call, please contact:

Dignity@buchanan.uk.com

For further information please contact:

Buchanan Communications

Richard Oldworth

Tel: 020 7466 5000

Chris Lane

Catriona Flint

Disclaimer

Dignity plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:03 UTC
