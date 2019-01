The company, which operates more than 700 funeral locations across the UK, now expects to report fiscal 2018 underlying operating profit of about 79 million pounds ($101.89 million).

Dignity also added that average prices for funerals for the current fiscal year will be lower compared to last year due to reforms sought out by British regulators.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)