By P.R.Venkat

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. (540047.BY) said it has emerged as a lowest bidder for an engineering contract at a coal project in India's central Madhya Pradesh state.

The contract is valued at 21.23 billion rupees (US$299 million), the company said Thursday.

Northern Coalfield Ltd., a unit of state-run Coal India Ltd., had invited tenders for the engineering project.

