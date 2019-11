By P.R.Venkat



Dilip Buildcon said it has secured a contract valued at 21.23 billion rupees ($295.0 million) from a unit of Coal India

The contract for work to be undertaken in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was awarded by Northern Coalfield Ltd., Dilip Buildcon said in a filing on Tuesday.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon are up 3.0% at INR416 each.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com