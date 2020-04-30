Dillard's, Inc. : Amends Revolving Credit Facility

Log in
04/30/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (“Dillard’s” or “the Company”) announced that it has amended its $800 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility consistent with the Company’s liquidity needs. The amended credit facility is secured by inventory of certain subsidiaries. A $200 million expansion option remains in place and the maturity date remains August 9, 2022.

The credit facility is available to the Company for general corporate purposes including, among other uses, working capital financing, the issuance of letters of credit, capital expenditures and, subject to certain restrictions, the repayment of existing indebtedness and share repurchases. There are no financial covenant requirements under the amended credit agreement provided availability exceeds $100 million.

Concurrent with the signing of the amended credit facility, the Company repaid the $779 million borrowed under the previous agreement on March 25, 2020. Dillard’s will have no borrowings under the amended credit facility at May 2, 2020.

The credit facility was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

About Dillard’s
Dillard’s, Inc. ranks among the nation’s largest fashion retailers. The Company focuses on delivering style, service and value to its shoppers by offering compelling apparel, cosmetics, and home selections complemented by exceptional customer care. Dillard’s stores offer a broad selection of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The Company operates 257 Dillard’s locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 29 states and an Internet store at www.dillards.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 240 M
EBIT 2021 -32,9 M
Net income 2021 -104 M
Debt 2021 160 M
Yield 2021 1,97%
P/E ratio 2021 -7,06x
P/E ratio 2022 -27,8x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
EV / Sales2022 0,18x
Capitalization 706 M
Chart DILLARD'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dillard's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DILLARD'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,83  $
Last Close Price 30,45  $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Dillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Dillard President & Director
Phillip R. Watts Co-CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Chris B. Johnson Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert C. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DILLARD'S, INC.-58.56%706
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-0.19%7 189
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA3.41%6 668
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-27.54%4 731
NORDSTROM, INC-49.62%3 186
KOHL'S CORPORATION-60.65%3 113
