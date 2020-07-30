Dillistone : Final Results

​Dillistone Group Plc

Final Results

Dillistone Group Plc ('Dillistone', the 'Company' or the 'Group'), the AIM quoted supplier of software for the international recruitment industry, is pleased to announce its audited final results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.

Highlights:

• Successfully completed the group restructuring to time and at the lower end of forecast cost. New operating structure working well with reduced cost base

• Reorganisation financed through a £0.5m bank loan

• Recurring revenues1 represent 82% (2018: 82%) of Group revenue

• Adjusted operating loss2 of £0.207m (2018: profit £0.055m) before acquisition related, reorganisation and other costs

• Loss for the year of £0.842m (2018: loss £0.260m) reflecting the costs associated with reorganising the business

• Cash at 28 July 2020 was £2.1m, reflecting post period CBIL loan of £1.5m.

Current Trading & Outlook:

• The Group traded ahead of internal expectations during the early months of 2020, and speedy measures by management helped to mitigate some of the impact of Covid-19

• While revenue from existing clients has fallen, new business performance compared to the same period in 2019 has been encouraging, winning more new contracts for a higher combined value.

Covid-19:

• The Company has taken appropriate action to maintain a strong and stable financial position throughout this current period and for the future - including accessing Government schemes and a temporary company-wide pay cut

• On 3 June 2020, secured a £1.5m loan under the UK Government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan scheme ('CBIL Loan'), repayable over 6 years at an interest rate of 3.99% over base. Interest is waived in the first twelve months and monthly repayments commence in July 2021. The CBIL Loan can be repaid early without penalty.

Commenting on the results and prospects, Giles Fearnley, Non-Executive Chairman, said:

'The changes made to the business in 2019 have improved our ability to meet the needs of our global clients swiftly and efficiently, while significantly reducing our cost base, and placed the business in a situation where we had fully anticipated a return to profitability in H1 of 2020.

'After a strong start to the year, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been significant but swift action to manage the cost base during this period, coupled with working to support our clients and improved new business performance, is enabling the Company to effectively work through the challenges.

'With a healthy cash balance and having protected and continued to invest in our product development, the Board is optimistic that the business will emerge strongly as the economy recovers.'

Definitions:

1The component elements of recurring revenues are detailed in note 5.

2 Adjusted operating profit is statutory operating profit before acquisition costs, related intangible amortisation and reorganisation and other costs. See note 4.

Annual Report and Accounts - The final results announcement can be downloaded from the Company's website ( - The final results announcement can be downloaded from the Company's website ( www.dillistonegroup.com ). Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts (in addition to the notice of the Annual General Meeting) will be sent to shareholders by 28 August 2020 for approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 September 2020.

