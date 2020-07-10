Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.    DCOM

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DIME COMMUNITY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - DCOM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: DCOM) to Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BDGE). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dime will receive only 0.6480 shares of Bridge for each share of Dime that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-dcom/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
05:54pDIME COMMUNITY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/08Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on July 28, 2020
GL
07/07WeissLaw LLP Investigates Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
PR
07/07Fitch Ratings Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.'s Ratings at “BBB..
GL
07/06DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
07/06Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Dime Community Bancs..
PR
07/02DIME COMMUNITY MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation I..
PR
07/02Nu Skin, Tesla rise; Tailored Brands, Facebook fall
AQ
07/02DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
07/01DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Bridge Bancorp, Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 188 M - -
Net income 2020 38,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 4,58%
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,65 $
Last Close Price 12,24 $
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Mahon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart H. Lubow President
Vincent F. Palagiano Chairman
Robert S. Volino Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.-44.35%385
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%197 544
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%144 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group