DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

(DCOM)
Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/25/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on August 14, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of August 7, 2019.  This dividend is the 89th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the Company.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.48 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2019 and is the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 154 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 47,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,30x
Capitalization 693 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,17  $
Last Close Price 19,23  $
Spread / Highest target 4,00%
Spread / Average Target -0,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,40%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Mahon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent F. Palagiano Chairman
Robert S. Volino Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Avinash Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Philip Devine Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.11.96%693
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.20%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA22.77%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
