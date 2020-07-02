Log in
Dime Community Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

07/02/2020

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) and Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is fair to Dime Community shareholders. On behalf of Dime Community shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Dime Community shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Dime Community Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether Dime Community and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Dime Community shareholders; (2) determine whether Bridge Bancorp is underpaying for Dime Community; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Dime Community shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Dime Community shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dime-community-bancshares-inc-dcom-stock-merger-bridge-bancorp/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dime-community-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-merger-of-dime-community-bancshares-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301087841.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
