DIMI TELEMATICS INTERNATIONAL INC
Bespoke Extracts Announces Launch of Wholesale CBD Division, Among Other Key Marketing and Business Developments

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCQB: BSPK), producer of high quality, great tasting, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced the launch of its newly formed Wholesale Division, which will market and distribute Bespoke’s full line of premium CBD products directly to specialty retailers and dispensaries worldwide.  In support of the new division, the Company has created a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) ecommerce site found at www.WholesaleCBD.com

“In addition to managing our relationships with leading U.S. food and product brokers, the new Bespoke wholesale division will provide retailers with direct access to online ordering and shipment of our products in large quantities through our ecommerce platform.  We see this as a very promising opportunity to extend the reach of the Bespoke Extracts brand and increase our distribution network on a worldwide basis. Moreover, through this process, we are creating a potentially robust new revenue channel for our Company which should greatly complement our consumer-facing ecommerce business,” stated Marc Yahr, Bespoke Extracts CEO. 

The Company’s expansion plans also provide for the formation of a bulk CBD division, whereby Bespoke will offer substantial discounts on bulk quantities of high quality CBD isolate and full spectrum CBD oils, as well as hemp extract finished products that can be white labeled for distribution into the consumer and pet CBD markets.  The related B2B website can be found at  www.BulkCBD.com.

In other news, as part of its global brand-building and product marketing strategies, the Company also announced that Bespoke’s management has been actively pursuing opportunities to sign new endorsement and/or sponsorship deals with one or more prolific celebrities within the sports, music and entertainment industries.  Earlier this year, Bespoke sponsored the Hairy Kiwi Racing Team and professional racer Robertino Pietri at the 77th annual running of the DAYTONA 200, America’s most historic motorcycle race held each year at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Florida.  Proudly sporting Bespoke’s bold and vivid brand on his bike and race gear, Pietri posted a third-place finish, joining Danny Eslick and Cory West on the winners’ podium in front of the 15,000 race fans who packed the stadium. 

Continuing, Yahr said, “Never before in history has it been possible to create a global brand at such lightning speed, thanks to the power of the Internet and social media.  Aligning our brand with key industry influencers in the sports, entertainment, medical and business realms – particularly those with significant social media and business-building gravitas -- is a core strategy that we believe will best support our long-term growth objectives. Consequently, we look forward to announcing further details in coming weeks as we culminate key negotiations with those celebrities and strategic business builders with which we are endeavoring to partner.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. was formed in early 2017 to introduce a proprietary line of premium quality, all-natural cannabidiol (CBD) products in the form of tinctures, balms, lotions and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. Produced using pure, all natural, phytocannabinoid-rich (“PCR”) hemp-derived CBD, our products are marketed as dietary supplements and distributed through our direct-to-consumers ecommerce store, found at www.bespokecbd.com.

For more information, please contact:
Bespoke Extracts, Inc.
Phone: 888-575-6738
Email: info@BespokeCBD.com
Web:  www.BespokeCBD.COM

bespokelogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
