Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dine Brands Global Inc    DIN

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC

(DIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Applebee's : Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 08:33am EDT

For a limited time, Applebee’s original Quesadilla Burger is available at just $7.99 with endless fries

Applebee’s® has mastered the art of crafting craveable burgers with its Handcrafted Burgers, which are made to order with premium toppings stacked high. Each burger at Applebee’s is made tastier and more flavorful with 100% fresh and never frozen ground beef, smashed on the grill to seal in the juicy goodness, and served with endless classic fries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005016/en/

Applebee's Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee's Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger (Photo: Business Wire)

Leading the pack is Applebee’s own Quesadilla Burger, available for a limited-time price of only $7.99*, starting today. The restaurant’s original creation is part burger, part quesadilla, piled high with Pepper Jack cheese, Applebee’s signature Mexi-ranch sauce, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, house-made pico de gallo and shredded lettuce in a crisp, warm Cheddar quesadilla. To top it off, this limited-time deal also includes endless fries to complement the burger’s endless flavor.

“The Quesadilla Burger is one of our guests’ favorites at Applebee’s, so we wanted to bring a hot deal to its loyal fans and tempt those who haven’t tried it yet,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “It’s the perfect combination of our fresh, never frozen burgers with the cheesy deliciousness of our quesadillas.”

In addition to the Quesadilla Burger, Applebee’s is featuring two additional Handcrafted Burgers, which, like all Handcrafted Burgers during this limited-time offer, come with those craveable endless fries:

  • Whisky Bacon Burger: A flavorful take on a tasty original, an all-beef patty is topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball® Whisky-infused steak sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun.
  • Brunch Burger: A wake up call for your taste buds, this juicy all-beef patty is topped with crispy hash browns, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese, ketchup and a fried egg. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun.

To order Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers for Delivery or To Go®, head straight to www.applebees.com. Or, gift a Quesadilla Burger to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

*For a limited time. Price and participation may vary by location. Offer valid per person per order. Endless fries available for Dine-In only.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
08:33aAPPLEBEE'S : Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger
BU
08/06Higher Prices Lift Food-Company Profits -- WSJ
DJ
08/05DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/05DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
08/02DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Appoints Susan M. Collyns to Board of Directors
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Appoints Susan M. Collyns to Board of Directors
BU
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results; Earnings Per Di..
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Keep the Island Vibes Alive This Month With Applebee's $1 M..
BU
07/31Apple, Amgen rise; Molson Coors, Dine Brands fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 1 116 M
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 13,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,70x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 1 410 M
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 110,80  $
Last Close Price 82,07  $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Thomas Song Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Butler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC21.87%1 410
STARBUCKS CORPORATION49.53%115 271
COMPASS GROUP PLC25.09%39 570
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)19.04%39 570
SODEXO12.68%16 485
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.22.60%15 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group