DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Dine Brands Global : Ahoy, Matey! Drink like a Captain with Applebee's Newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $2 Captain and Cola

01/01/2019 | 02:34pm CET

At only $2, landlubbers won’t have to sail the seas for this tasty cocktail

Shiver me timbers, for there is a new booty to discover across the seven seas. The treasure maps are pointing to Applebee’s®, where the $2 Captain and Cola has made landfall as the January Neighborhood Drink of the Month. This month, Applebee’s called on the one and only Captain Morgan® to serve the popular rum and cola cocktail at a price as rare as gold from Davy Jones’ locker.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190101005006/en/

Ahoy, Matey! Drink like a Captain with Applebee’s Newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $2 Cap ...

Ahoy, Matey! Drink like a Captain with Applebee’s Newest Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the $2 Captain and Cola (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new $2 Captain and Cola is served in a 10 oz. mug and crafted with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Pepsi. Don’t be a scallywag – heave ho to Applebee’s to live like a captain and take advantage of this price that can’t be found anywhere else on the high seas.

“Rum and cola is a classic combination, but we wanted to make it special when we picked it for our next Neighborhood Drink of the Month, so we crafted it with our number one selling rum, Captain Morgan,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “When you get your hands on a mug of Captain and Cola for only $2, it’s going to feel way better than returning those holiday gifts. You’re welcome.”

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of September 30, 2018, there were 1,875 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees


© Business Wire 2019
