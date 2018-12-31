Dine Brands Global : All You Can Eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders are Back at Applebee's and Even Better with Double Crunch Shrimp!

Get Ready to Get Satisfied with Mountains of Riblets, Tenders or Shrimp for a Limited Time

Starting today, the famous, mouth-watering, All You Can Eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders returns to Applebee’s® restaurants nationwide, but that’s not all – this all-star cast also features Double Crunch Shrimp. This new Applebee's All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Double Crunch Shrimp menu starts at just $14.99 for your favorite meats plus a side of Coleslaw and All You Can Eat Classic Fries. Hurry in, because this unlimited feast will only be around for a limited time.

“Our All You Can Eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders limited time offer was a smashing success in 2018, and we’re excited to bring it back to kick off 2019, but we’ve made the guest-favorite even better with the addition of our incredible and delectable Double Crunch Shrimp,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “In 2019, Applebee’s is the trusted place to cure your most insatiable appetites!”

Don’t want to make the difficult choice between all three? You don’t have to! Enjoy plate after plate of seconds, thirds, and even fourths, with the option of mixing and matching. Start with Riblets, Chicken Tenders, or Double Crunch Shrimp on your original order, and switch to another once you refill.

Of course, it isn’t an Applebee’s All You Can Eat deal without the sauces. Enjoy your Applewood-smoked pork riblets with a sweet Honey BBQ sauce, your juicy tenders perfectly drenched in Honey Dijon, and your golden-brown shrimp drizzled with a choice of cocktail or tartar sauce. Hungry yet?

We know, this sounds too good to be true, but it is. Check out this video trailer, then visit your local Applebee’s before this incredible offer is gone!

