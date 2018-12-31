Log in
Dine Brands Global : All You Can Eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders are Back at Applebee's and Even Better with Double Crunch Shrimp!

12/31/2018 | 02:34pm CET

Get Ready to Get Satisfied with Mountains of Riblets, Tenders or Shrimp for a Limited Time

Starting today, the famous, mouth-watering, All You Can Eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders returns to Applebee’s® restaurants nationwide, but that’s not all – this all-star cast also features Double Crunch Shrimp. This new Applebee's All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Double Crunch Shrimp menu starts at just $14.99 for your favorite meats plus a side of Coleslaw and All You Can Eat Classic Fries. Hurry in, because this unlimited feast will only be around for a limited time.

“Our All You Can Eat Riblets & Chicken Tenders limited time offer was a smashing success in 2018, and we’re excited to bring it back to kick off 2019, but we’ve made the guest-favorite even better with the addition of our incredible and delectable Double Crunch Shrimp,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “In 2019, Applebee’s is the trusted place to cure your most insatiable appetites!”

Don’t want to make the difficult choice between all three? You don’t have to! Enjoy plate after plate of seconds, thirds, and even fourths, with the option of mixing and matching. Start with Riblets, Chicken Tenders, or Double Crunch Shrimp on your original order, and switch to another once you refill.

Of course, it isn’t an Applebee’s All You Can Eat deal without the sauces. Enjoy your Applewood-smoked pork riblets with a sweet Honey BBQ sauce, your juicy tenders perfectly drenched in Honey Dijon, and your golden-brown shrimp drizzled with a choice of cocktail or tartar sauce. Hungry yet?

We know, this sounds too good to be true, but it is. Check out this video trailer, then visit your local Applebee’s before this incredible offer is gone!

Price and participation may vary by location. Offer valid per person, per order. Void where prohibited. Tax and gratuity excluded. Dine-in only.

About Applebee's®
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of September 30, 2018, there were 1,875 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees


© Business Wire 2018
