Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dine Brands Global Inc    DIN

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC

(DIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dine Brands Global : Applebee's® Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Juicy Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Score a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger on September 18 for only $6.99

One of Applebee’s® favorite holidays is just around the corner! On Wednesday, September 18, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will celebrate National Cheeseburger Day by offering one of its most popular Handcrafted Burgers – the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger – with an endless supply of delectable fries for only $6.99*. Hurry in, because this mouthwatering deal will be available for one day only.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005267/en/

Applebee’s® Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Juicy Deal (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s® Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Juicy Deal (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Classic Bacon Cheeseburger is made with your choice of two cheese slices (American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack), two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, all packaged up on a Brioche bun. As with all Handcrafted Burgers, each Classic Bacon Cheeseburger is made to order, with 100% fresh, never-frozen ground beef, and smashed on the grill to seal in the deliciousness.

“You can’t go wrong with our Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, no matter what day of the year it is,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “We’re celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with our guests by offering them a steal price of $6.99 for one of our most popular cheeseburgers, which of course includes an endless supply of our crispy fries.”

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

*For a limited time. Offer valid Dine-In only. Price and participation may vary by location. Offer valid per person per order.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
08:32aDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Applebee's® Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with a Jui..
BU
09/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : See Ya'll Later! Applebee's® $1 ADIOS is Here
BU
08/27DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Partners With Grubhub To Offer Delivery Across Thousands Of..
PR
08/14APPLEBEE'S : Nationwide Delivery Has Arrived
BU
08/12APPLEBEE'S : Masters the Art of the Handcrafted Burger
BU
08/06Higher Prices Lift Food-Company Profits -- WSJ
DJ
08/05DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/05DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
08/02DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Appoints Susan M. Collyns to Board of Directors
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 1 116 M
Yield 2019 3,69%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
Capitalization 1 269 M
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 110,80  $
Last Close Price 73,87  $
Spread / Highest target 62,4%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Thomas Song Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Butler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC9.70%1 269
STARBUCKS CORPORATION40.50%108 305
COMPASS GROUP PLC19.33%38 892
SODEXO12.07%16 181
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.27.52%15 639
WHITBREAD-1.86%7 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group