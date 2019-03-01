Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dine Brands Global Inc    DIN

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC

(DIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dine Brands Global : Applebee's® New $2 ABSOLUT® Rainbow Punch is Made with Vodka and Tastes Like Spring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Celebrate the Season with Applebee's New Bright Green Cocktail Served with A Rainbow

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 1, 2019-- What tastes like spring and pairs absolutely perfect with Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day and Spring Break celebrations? Applebee's new $2 ABSOLUT® Rainbow Punch, of course. Applebee's March Neighborhood Drink of the Month is an authentic punch made with ABSOLUT vodka and the combination of green apple, ginger and lemon flavors, topped with a rainbow gummy garnish. Served in a 10-ounce mug, you'll find refreshing flavor at the end of this rainbow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005410/en/

Applebee's® New $2 ABSOLUT® Rainbow Punch is Made with Vodka and Tastes Like Spring (Graphic: Business Wire)

'We created a crisp, refreshing cocktail to help us forget about the rough winter we all went through,' said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. 'So, we made a vibrant green punch, packed it with flavor, and topped it with a rainbow. Literally, it comes with a rainbow that you can eat!'

Don't forget, Applebee's February Neighborhood Drink of the Month - the DOLLAR Hurricane - will be available through Mardi Gras (Tuesday, March 5). So, whether you're looking for that Bourbon Street feeling or are ready to see the rainbow, there's something for everyone in your crew at Applebee's restaurants this month.

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years-old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®
As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood. As of December 31, 2018, there were 1,846 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005410/en/

Source: Applebee's

Media Contacts:
Current Marketing for Applebee's
Mackenzie Woods / 312.929.0518
MWoods@talktocurrent.com

Applebee's
mediarelations@applebees.com

Disclaimer

DineEquity Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 20:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
03:19pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Applebee's® New $2 ABSOLUT® Rainbow Punch is Made with Vodk..
PU
02/27DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : to Present at Investor Conferences
AQ
02/26DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : to Present at Investor Conferences
BU
02/26DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : IHOP Names Six-Year-Old Brody Simoncini as Its 2019 Kid Che..
AQ
02/25IHOP : ® Names Six-Year-Old Brody Simoncini as Its 2019 Kid Chef Champion and An..
BU
02/22DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results; Appl..
AQ
02/21DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/21DINE BRANDS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change..
AQ
02/21DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 890 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 15,36
P/E ratio 2020 12,90
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 1 739 M
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Thomas Song Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Butler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC47.31%1 739
STARBUCKS CORPORATION8.93%87 375
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.91%35 001
SODEXO7.91%16 192
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.11.52%13 847
WHITBREAD5.98%11 609
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.