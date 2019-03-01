Dine Brands Global : Applebee's® New $2 ABSOLUT® Rainbow Punch is Made with Vodka and Tastes Like Spring

Celebrate the Season with Applebee's New Bright Green Cocktail Served with A Rainbow

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 1, 2019-- What tastes like spring and pairs absolutely perfect with Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day and Spring Break celebrations? Applebee's new $2 ABSOLUT® Rainbow Punch, of course. Applebee's March Neighborhood Drink of the Month is an authentic punch made with ABSOLUT vodka and the combination of green apple, ginger and lemon flavors, topped with a rainbow gummy garnish. Served in a 10-ounce mug, you'll find refreshing flavor at the end of this rainbow.

'We created a crisp, refreshing cocktail to help us forget about the rough winter we all went through,' said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. 'So, we made a vibrant green punch, packed it with flavor, and topped it with a rainbow. Literally, it comes with a rainbow that you can eat!'

Don't forget, Applebee's February Neighborhood Drink of the Month - the DOLLAR Hurricane - will be available through Mardi Gras (Tuesday, March 5). So, whether you're looking for that Bourbon Street feeling or are ready to see the rainbow, there's something for everyone in your crew at Applebee's restaurants this month.

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years-old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood. As of December 31, 2018, there were 1,846 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

