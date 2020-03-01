Dine Brands Global : Get Ready for the Most ‘L.I.T.' Drink of the Year

Log in
03/01/2020 | 08:31am EST

Applebee’s DOLLAR L.I.T. is back to sip your way through March

Hey Applebee’s® fans, your ultimate favorite is back. Drum roll please … the DOLLAR L.I.T.® is making its grand return just in time to celebrate all of the festivities that March has to offer. Now and for the rest of the month, participating restaurants around the country will be serving up Applebee’s take on a traditional Long Island Iced Tea for just a buck, so you can get your drink on.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200301005034/en/

Get Ready for the Most ‘L.I.T.’ Drink of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Ready for the Most ‘L.I.T.’ Drink of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

Served in a 10-ounce mug, the DOLLAR L.I.T. is a blend of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet & sour topped with cola. Yep, you counted right – that’s five different spirits perfectly mixed together to create one delicious $1 cocktail.

“With so much excitement this month – basketball brackets, St. Patrick’s Day, spring break – we wanted to give our guests a drink that will help them celebrate any and all occasions,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “And for just $1 you can cheers with your friends, all day, every day.”

Price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of December 31, 2019, there were 1,794 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com.


© Business Wire 2020
