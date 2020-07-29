Dine Brands Global, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 07/29/2020 | 08:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Liquidity and Cash Position Remain Strong 95% of Domestic Restaurants Open Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® and IHOP® restaurants, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020. “As we continue to navigate through the challenges currently facing our industry, we have remained resolute in our focus to return to growth. Throughout the second quarter, weekly comparable sales and traffic at both Applebee’s and IHOP improved as state and local governments began to ease restrictions on dining room operations. This, coupled with the significant growth of our brands’ off-premise business, contributed to the progress made during the quarter,” said Steve Joyce, chief executive officer of Dine Brands Global, Inc. Mr. Joyce added, “I’m confident in our long-term strategy and ability to quickly adapt to the ever-changing industry landscape. We have strong liquidity with approximately $342 million of cash, of which $279 million is unrestricted cash. We’ve been through challenging times before, and I believe we are well-positioned to emerge from the pandemic and restore our momentum.” Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Performance Domestic Same-Restaurant Sales Preliminary Q2 2020 Q3 QTD through WE 7/26 Applebee's (49.4%) (18.4%) IHOP (59.1%) (37.6%) Domestic Same-Restaurant Sales (Week Ending) WE 4/5 WE 4/12 WE 4/19 WE 4/26 WE 5/3 WE 5/10 WE 5/17 WE 5/24 WE 5/31 WE 6/7 WE 6/14 WE 6/21 WE 6/28 Applebee's (77.0%) (77.3%) (64.2%) (64.4%) (60.8%) (54.3%) (52.8%) (49.5%) (42.7%) (37.0%) (30.3%) (18.4%) (17.8%) IHOP (81.5%) (79.4%) (76.3%) (75.4%) (72.6%) (65.4%) (61.5%) (58.3%) (52.1%) (46.2%) (42.9%) (33.3%) (34.4%) Domestic Same-Restaurant Sales (Week Ending) July Sales Are Preliminary WE 7/5 WE 7/12 WE 7/19 WE 7/26 Applebee's (22.3%) (17.0%) (18.8%) (15.6%) IHOP (40.4%) (35.7%) (39.1%) (35.0%) Second Quarter of 2020 Applebee’s comparable same-restaurant sales improved 11 out of 13 weeks through the week ended June 28, 2020 from a decrease of 77.0% to a decrease of 17.8%, representing an increase of 59.2 percentage points during this period. IHOP’s comparable same-restaurant sales improved sequentially for 12 consecutive weeks out of 13 through the week ended June 28, 2020 from a decrease of 81.5% to a decrease of 34.4%, representing an increase of 47.1 percentage points during this period. Comparable same-restaurant sales for the second quarter of 2020 declined at both Applebee’s and IHOP primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental restrictions on restaurant operations at the federal, state and local levels, which resulted in a meaningful decline in traffic for the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2020, 3,154 of our domestic restaurants, or 95%, were open for either dine-in service or off-premise service comprised of take-out and delivery. Off-Premise Sales Growth Comparison Off-premise sales at both Applebee’s and IHOP increased significantly primarily as a result of governmental mandates, which placed restrictions on dine-in service as well as the favorable impact of the Company’s digital initiatives. Applebee’s off-premise sales accounted for 60.5% of sales mix for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 16.3% of sales mix for the first quarter of 2020 and 13.0% of sales mix for the fourth quarter of 2019. Applebee’s delivery sales accounted for 16.8% of sales mix and take-out sales accounted for 43.8% of sales mix for the second quarter of 2020. Applebee’s online sales as a percentage of total sales increased by 17.8 percentage points in the second quarter of 2020 to 22.9%. This compares to 5.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. IHOP’s off-premise sales accounted for 53.6% of sales mix for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 12.8% of sales mix for the first quarter of 2020 and 10.1% of sales mix for the fourth quarter of 2019. IHOP’s delivery sales accounted for 23.4% of sales mix and take-out sales accounted for 33.5% of sales mix for the second quarter of 2020. IHOP’s online sales as a percentage of total sales increased by 27.8 percentage points in the second quarter of 2020 to 34.7%. This compares to 6.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. Second Quarter of 2020 Summary GAAP net loss per diluted share of $8.04 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to earnings per diluted share of $1.18 for the second quarter of 2019.



This variance was primarily due to non-cash impairment charges totaling $106.5 million related to the write-downs of Applebee’s goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations. These items were partially offset by a deferred tax benefit of $3.4 million attributable to the other intangible assets charge.



Additionally, gross profit decreased primarily due to a significant decline in customer traffic as a result of governmental measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus and related changes in consumer behavior. Adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.71 for the second quarter of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share.) General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 declined 21.6% year-over-year to $30.9 million. The improvement was mainly due to lower compensation expenses. Net loss of $134.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $21.4 million the second quarter of 2019. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.1 million. This compares to $68.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation of GAAP net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA.) Cash used in operating activities for the first six months of 2020 was $10.5 million. This compares to cash flows from operating activities of $69.3 million for the first six months of 2019. The decrease mainly was due a significant decline in customer traffic at our restaurants that adversely impacted our segment operations as well as payment deferrals we offered to our franchisees primarily for the months of March 2020 and April 2020. The Company had negative adjusted free cash flow of $12.4 million for the first six months of 2020. This compares to adjusted free cash flow of $66.0 million for the first six months of 2019. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation of the Company’s cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow.) GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was $130.0 million, or net loss per diluted share of $8.04, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net income available to common stockholders of $20.7 million, or earnings per diluted share of $1.18, for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the impairment charges and decline in gross profit discussed above. These items were partially offset by a decline in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted net loss available to common stockholders was $14.0 million, or adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.87, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.71, for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in adjusted net income was primarily due to lower gross profit for the reasons described above. This item was partially offset by fewer weighted average diluted shares outstanding and lower general and administrative expenses. (See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.) Cash Position Dine Brands has taken precautionary measures to increase the Company’s financial flexibility due to the conditions caused by COVID-19. As previously disclosed on March 19, 2020, the Company borrowed $220 million from its revolving financing facility, all of which remains drawn as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, $2.8 million was pledged against the revolving financing facility for outstanding letters of credit. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $342.5 million of total cash, including restricted cash of $64.0 million. The Company believes that its asset-light business model and cash position will continue to provide strong liquidity during the pandemic. The Company makes $16.4 million of quarterly interest payments on its Series 2019-1 Class A-2-I, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes and Series 2019-1 Class A-2-II, Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes (the “Class A-2-I Notes”, together with the “Class A-2-II Notes”, the “Class A-2 Notes”). In addition, the Company anticipates making a principal payment of $3.25 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The quarterly principal payments under the Class A-2 Notes may be voluntarily suspended when the leverage ratio for the Company and its subsidiaries is less than or equal to 5.25x. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio was 6.30x. The Company voluntarily doubled its interest reserve on its Class A-2 Notes during the second quarter of 2020 to $32.8 million to enhance its securitization structure. This increased restricted cash by $16.4 million. GAAP Effective Tax Rate Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2020 was an 8.2% tax benefit compared to a 26.4% expense for the second quarter of 2019. The variance is primarily due to the non-deductibility of the Applebee’s goodwill impairment discussed earlier. Financial Performance Guidance for 2020 Withdrawn The Company disclosed on March 19, 2020 that it believes its consolidated financial results for 2020 could be materially impacted by the global impact from COVID-19. As a result, the Company withdrew its 2020 financial performance guidance issued on February 24, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement its financial performance guidance issued on February 24, 2020. Applebee’s Reopening Update Applebee’s restaurants began reopening their dining rooms on April 27, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, out of 1,639 domestic Applebee’s franchise restaurants, 1,523 were open for in-restaurant dining, 70 were open for only off-premise sales, comprised of take-out and delivery, and 46 were temporarily closed. IHOP Reopening Update IHOP restaurants began reopening their dining rooms on April 21, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, out of 1,695 domestic IHOP franchise and area license restaurants, 1,485 were open for in-restaurant dining, 76 were open only for off-premise sales, comprised of take-out and delivery, and 134 were temporarily closed. Second Quarter of 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details Dine Brands will host a conference call to discuss its results on July 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. To participate on the call, please dial (833) 528-0602 and enter the conference identification number 4180997. International callers, please dial (830) 221-9708 and enter the conference identification number 4180997. A live webcast of the call will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call’s start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on July 29, 2020 through 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 5, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering the conference identification number 4180997. International callers, please dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference identification number 4180997. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company’s website. About Dine Brands Global, Inc. Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With approximately 3,600 restaurants combined in 17 countries and approximately 370 franchisees, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal” and other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainty regarding the duration and severity of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on the Company; the effectiveness of related containment measures; general economic conditions; our level of indebtedness; compliance with the terms of our securitized debt; our ability to refinance our current indebtedness or obtain additional financing; our dependence on information technology; potential cyber incidents; the implementation of restaurant development plans; our dependence on our franchisees; the concentration of our Applebee’s franchised restaurants in a limited number of franchisees; the financial health of our franchisees; our franchisees’ and other licensees’ compliance with our quality standards and trademark usage; general risks associated with the restaurant industry; potential harm to our brands’ reputation; possible future impairment charges; the effects of tax reform; trading volatility and fluctuations in the price of our stock; our ability to achieve the financial guidance we provide to investors; successful implementation of our business strategy; the availability of suitable locations for new restaurants; shortages or interruptions in the supply or delivery of products from third parties or availability of utilities; the management and forecasting of appropriate inventory levels; development and implementation of innovative marketing and use of social media; changing health or dietary preference of consumers; risks associated with doing business in international markets; the results of litigation and other legal proceedings; third-party claims with respect to intellectual property assets; our ability to attract and retain management and other key employees; compliance with federal, state and local governmental regulations; risks associated with our self-insurance; natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or other serious incidents; our success with development initiatives outside of our core business; the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting and future changes in accounting standards; and other factors discussed from time to time in the Corporation’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in the Corporation’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not intend to, nor does it assume any obligation to, update or supplement any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to reflect actual results or future events or circumstances. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes references to the Company's non-GAAP financial measure “adjusted net income available to common stockholders”, “adjusted earnings per diluted share (Adjusted EPS)”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted free cash flow.” Adjusted EPS is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss available to common stockholders for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any gain or loss related to debt extinguishment, any intangible asset amortization, any non-cash interest expense, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets, and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. This is presented on an aggregate basis and a per share (diluted) basis. Adjusted EBITDA is computed for a given period by deducting from net income or loss for such period the effect of any closure and impairment charges, any interest charges, any income tax provision or benefit, any non-cash stock-based compensation, any depreciation and amortization, any gain or loss related to the disposition of assets and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. “Adjusted free cash flow” for a given period is defined as cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less capital expenditures. Management may use certain of these non-GAAP financial measures along with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the business and to make certain business decisions. Management uses adjusted free cash flow in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock and we believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Additionally, adjusted EPS is one of the metrics used in determining payouts under the Company’s annual cash incentive plan. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional meaningful information that should be considered when assessing the business and the Company’s performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. Adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Franchise revenues: Royalties, franchise fees and other $ 38,781 $ 90,930 $ 122,095 $ 187,226 Advertising revenues 29,095 71,738 90,818 144,368 Total franchise revenues 67,876 162,668 212,913 331,594 Company restaurant sales 16,774 33,751 48,074 69,486 Rental revenues 23,707 29,878 52,716 60,589 Financing revenues 1,355 1,783 2,893 3,593 Total revenues 109,712 228,080 316,596 465,262 Cost of revenues: Franchise expenses: Advertising expenses 29,095 71,738 90,818 144,368 Bad debt expense (credit) 5,053 (126) 5,571 (593) Other franchise expenses 2,932 7,295 10,141 15,435 Total franchise expenses 37,080 78,907 106,530 159,210 Company restaurant expenses 21,139 31,232 51,471 62,770 Rental expenses: Interest expense from finance leases 1,137 1,445 2,347 2,974 Other rental expenses 20,106 21,495 41,429 42,590 Total rental expenses 21,243 22,940 43,776 45,564 Financing expenses 128 146 270 292 Total cost of revenues 79,590 133,225 202,047 267,836 Gross profit 30,122 94,855 114,549 197,426 General and administrative expenses 30,870 39,364 68,478 82,183 Interest expense, net 17,127 14,602 32,299 29,995 Impairment and closure charges 124,365 289 124,353 483 Amortization of intangible assets 2,755 2,925 5,581 5,849 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,276 — 8,276 Loss on disposition of assets 1,776 332 1,543 441 (Loss) income before income tax provision (146,771) 29,067 (117,705) 70,199 Income tax benefit (provision) 11,992 (7,677) 5,254 (17,166) Net (loss) income $ (134,779) $ 21,390 $ (112,451) $ 53,033 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders: Net (loss) income $ (134,779) $ 21,390 $ (112,451) $ 53,033 Less: Net loss (income) allocated to unvested participating restricted stock 4,763 (719) 3,961 (1,827) Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (130,016) $ 20,671 $ (108,490) $ 51,206 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders per share: Basic $ (8.04) $ 1.20 $ (6.69) $ 2.97 Diluted $ (8.04) $ 1.18 $ (6.69) $ 2.91 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,177 17,181 16,215 17,262 Diluted 16,177 17,563 16,215 17,626 Dividends declared per common share — $0.69 $0.76 $1.38 Dividends paid per common share $0.76 $0.69 $1.45 $1.32 Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,507 $ 116,043 Receivables, net of allowance of $11,709 (2020) and $3,138 (2019) 124,619 136,869 Restricted cash 31,184 40,732 Prepaid gift card costs 27,370 36,077 Prepaid income taxes 17,880 13,290 Other current assets 6,410 3,906 Total current assets 485,970 346,917 Other intangible assets, net 555,495 575,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets 349,103 366,931 Goodwill 251,628 343,862 Property and equipment, net 203,540 216,420 Long-term receivables, net of allowance of $7,981 (2020) and $8,155 (2019) 74,015 85,999 Deferred rent receivable 65,126 70,308 Non-current restricted cash 32,800 15,700 Other non-current assets, net 25,590 28,271 Total assets $ 2,043,267 $ 2,049,511 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 9,750 $ — Accounts payable 19,181 40,925 Gift card liability 121,994 159,019 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 71,837 72,815 Current maturities of finance lease and financing obligations 13,307 13,669 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 10,568 23,904 Dividends payable — 11,702 Deferred franchise revenue, short-term 8,921 10,086 Accrued advertising expenses 21,772 8,760 Other accrued expenses 23,376 17,032 Total current liabilities 300,706 357,912 Long-term debt 1,497,116 1,288,248 Operating lease obligations, less current maturities 350,418 359,025 Finance lease obligations, less current maturities 74,051 77,393 Financing obligations, less current maturities 34,682 37,682 Deferred income taxes, net 86,221 98,499 Deferred franchise revenue, long-term 53,269 56,944 Other non-current liabilities 15,375 15,582 Total liabilities 2,411,838 2,291,285 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $1 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares: 40,000,000 authorized; June 30, 2020 - 24,900,436 issued, 16,417,618 outstanding; December 31, 2019 - 24,925,447 issued, 16,521,921 outstanding 249 249 Additional paid-in-capital 254,429 246,192 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (64,010) 61,653 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58) (58) Treasury stock, at cost; shares: June 30, 2020 - 8,482,818; December 31, 2019 - 8,403,526 (559,181) (549,810) Total stockholders’ deficit (368,571) (241,774) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,043,267 $ 2,049,511 Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (112,451) $ 53,033 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,345 20,800 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6,670 5,894 Non-cash interest expense 1,318 2,083 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,276 Impairment and closure charges 124,343 483 Deferred income taxes (10,793) (3,186) Deferred revenue (4,840) (4,179) Loss on disposition of assets 1,543 441 Other (252) (3,499) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (31,039) (1,976) Current income tax receivables and payables (5,456) 9,442 Gift card receivables and payables 2,293 (7,444) Other current assets (2,503) (3,607) Accounts payable (903) 8,995 Accrued employee compensation and benefits (13,336) (9,872) Other current liabilities 13,544 (6,355) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (10,517) 69,329 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal receipts from notes, equipment contracts and other long-term receivables 10,772 11,386 Net additions to property and equipment (7,380) (9,175) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 456 400 Additions to long-term receivables (1,475) (1,555) Other (276) (186) Cash flows provided by investing activities 2,097 870 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 1,300,000 Repayment of long-term debt — (1,283,750) Borrowing from revolving credit facilities 220,000 — Repayment of revolving credit facilities — (25,000) Payment of debt issuance costs — (12,189) Dividends paid on common stock (23,934) (23,346) Repurchase of common stock (29,853) (46,383) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (5,993) (6,964) Proceeds from stock options exercised 20,523 6,938 Tax payments for restricted stock upon vesting (2,129) (2,242) Other (178) — Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 178,436 (92,936) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 170,016 (22,737) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 172,475 200,379 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 342,491 $ 177,642 Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to net income available to common stockholders, as adjusted for the following items: Impairment and closure charges; amortization of intangible assets; non-cash interest expense; debt; nonrecurring restaurant costs; gain or loss on disposition of assets; and the combined tax effect of the preceding adjustments, as well as related per share data: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders, as reported $ (130,016) $ 20,671 $ (108,490) $ 51,206 Impairment and closure charges 124,365 289 124,353 483 Amortization of intangible assets 2,755 2,925 5,581 5,849 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,276 — 8,276 Non-cash interest expense 663 965 1,318 2,083 Nonrecurring restaurant costs — 269 — 329 Loss on disposition of assets 1,776 332 1,543 441 Net income tax provision for above adjustments (9,331) (3,395) (10,140) (4,540) Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (4,249) (340) (4,293) (458) Net (loss) income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ (14,037) $ 29,992 $ 9,872 $ 63,669 Diluted net (loss) income available to common stockholders per share: Net (loss) income available to common stockholders, as reported $ (8.04) $ 1.18 $ (6.69) $ 2.91 Impairment and closure charges 7.19 0.01 7.14 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.12 0.26 0.25 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.35 — 0.35 Non-cash interest expense 0.03 0.04 0.06 0.09 Nonrecurring restaurant costs — 0.01 — 0.01 Loss on disposition of assets 0.08 0.01 0.07 0.02 Net income allocated to unvested participating restricted stock (0.26) (0.02) (0.25) (0.03) Rounding — 0.01 0.02 (0.01) Diluted net (loss) income available to common stockholders per share, as adjusted $ (0.87) $ 1.71 $ 0.61 $ 3.61 Numerator for basic EPS-(loss) income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ (14,037) $ 29,992 $ 9,872 $ 63,669 Effect of unvested participating restricted stock using the two-class method 1 14 — 30 Numerator for diluted EPS-(loss) income available to common stockholders, as adjusted $ (14,036) $ 30,006 $ 9,872 $ 63,699 Denominator for basic EPS-weighted-average shares 16,177 17,181 16,215 17,262 Dilutive effect of stock options — 382 101 364 Denominator for diluted EPS-weighted-average shares 16,177 17,563 16,316 17,626 Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's cash provided by operating activities to “adjusted free cash flow” (cash provided by operating activities, plus receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable, less additions to property and equipment). Management uses this liquidity measure in its periodic assessments of, among other things, the amount of cash dividends per share of common stock and repurchases of common stock. We believe it is important for investors to have the same measure used by management for that purpose. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes. Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (In millions) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities $ (10.5) $ 69.3 Receipts from notes and equipment contracts receivable 5.5 5.9 Additions to property and equipment (7.4) (9.2) Adjusted free cash flow (12.4) 66.0 Dividends paid on common stock (23.9) (23.3) Repurchase of Dine Brands Global common stock (29.9) (46.4) $ (66.2) $ (3.7) Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of the Company's net income to “adjusted EBITDA.” The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted for the effect of impairment and closure charges, interest charges, income tax provision or benefit, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, other non-income based taxes and other items deemed not reflective of current operations. Management may use certain non-GAAP measures along with the corresponding U. S. GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of the company and to make certain business decisions. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income, as reported $ (134,779) $ 21,390 $ (112,451) $ 53,033 Impairment and closure charges 124,365 289 124,353 483 Interest charges on finance leases 1,646 1,970 3,369 4,053 All other interest charges 17,657 15,390 33,899 32,087 Income tax (benefit) provision (11,992) 7,677 (5,254) 17,166 Depreciation and amortization 10,695 10,620 21,345 20,800 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,632 1,787 6,670 5,893 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 8,276 — 8,276 Loss on disposition of assets 1,776 332 1,543 441 Other taxes 86 237 304 439 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,086 $ 67,968 $ 73,778 $ 142,671 Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) The following table sets forth, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the number of “Effective Restaurants” in the Applebee’s and IHOP systems and information regarding the percentage change in sales at those restaurants compared to the same periods in the prior year and, as such, the percentage change in sales at Effective Restaurants is based on non-GAAP sales data. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. However, we believe that presentation of this information is useful in analyzing our revenues because franchisees and area licensees pay us royalties and advertising fees that are generally based on a percentage of their sales, and, where applicable, rental payments under leases that partially may be based on a percentage of their sales. Management also uses this information to make decisions about future plans for the development of additional restaurants as well as evaluation of current operations. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Applebee's Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,527 1,753 1,612 1,758 Company 67 69 68 69 Total 1,594 1,822 1,680 1,827 System-wide(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (53.5) % (3.0) % (32.5) % (2.2) % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (49.4) % (0.5) % (29.1) % 0.6 % Franchise(b) Domestic sales percentage change(c) (e) (53.6) % (6.1) % (32.5) % (5.4) % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (49.4) % (0.6) % (29.0) % 0.5 % Average weekly domestic unit sales (in thousands) $ 25.0 $ 48.4 $ 35.2 $ 49.0 IHOP Effective Restaurants(a) Franchise 1,375 1,656 1,510 1,656 Area license 144 155 153 156 Total 1,519 1,811 1,663 1,812 System-wide(b) Sales percentage change(c) (64.3) % 3.2 % (39.1) % 2.8 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change, including area license restaurants(d) (59.1) % 2.0 % (35.6) % 1.7 % Franchise(b) Sales percentage change(c) (64.4) % 3.3 % (39.2) % 2.8 % Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change(d) (58.9) % 1.9 % (35.4) % 1.5 % Average weekly unit sales (in thousands) $ 15.8 $ 36.8 $ 24.6 $ 36.9 Area License (b) Sales percentage change(c) (63.3) % 2.0 % (38.1) % 2.3 % Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) (a) “Effective Restaurants” are the weighted average number of restaurants open in a given fiscal period, adjusted to account for restaurants open for only a portion of the period. Information is presented for all Effective Restaurants in the Applebee’s and IHOP systems, which includes restaurants owned by franchisees and area licensees as well as those owned by the Company. (b) “System-wide” sales are retail sales at domestic Applebee’s restaurants operated by franchisees and IHOP restaurants operated by franchisees and area licensees, as reported to the Company, in addition to retail sales at company-operated restaurants. Sales at restaurants that are owned by franchisees and area licensees are not attributable to the Company. An increase or decrease in franchisees' reported sales will result in a corresponding increase or decrease in our royalty revenue. Unaudited reported sales for Applebee's domestic franchise restaurants, IHOP franchise restaurants and IHOP area license restaurants for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and sales by company-operated restaurants were as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions) Reported sales Applebee's domestic franchise restaurant sales $ 472.0 $ 1,016.5 $ 1,390.2 $ 2,060.7 Applebee's company-operated restaurants 16.8 33.7 48.1 69.5 IHOP franchise restaurant sales 282.1 791.6 966.9 1,590.4 IHOP area license restaurant sales 26.4 71.8 90.4 146.1 Total $ 797.3 $ 1,913.6 $ 2,495.6 $ 3,866.7 (c) “Sales percentage change” reflects, for each category of restaurants, the percentage change in sales in any given fiscal period compared to the prior fiscal period for all restaurants in that category. (d) “Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change” reflects the percentage change in sales, in any given fiscal period, compared to the same weeks in the prior year for domestic restaurants that have been operated throughout both fiscal periods that are being compared and have been open for at least 18 months. Because of new unit openings and restaurant closures, the domestic restaurants open throughout both fiscal periods being compared may be different from period to period. (e) The franchise sales percentage change for 2019 was impacted by the acquisition of 69 franchise restaurants in December 2018 now reported as company-operated. Dine Brands Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries Restaurant Data (Unaudited) The following table summarizes our restaurant development activity: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Applebee's Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,706 1,761 1,718 1,768 Company restaurants 69 69 69 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, beginning of period 1,775 1,830 1,787 1,837 Franchise restaurants opened Domestic — — — — International — 1 — 1 Total franchise restaurants opened — 1 — 1 Franchise restaurants permanently closed: Domestic (24) (13) (32) (17) International (2) (3) (6) (6) Total franchise restaurants permanently closed (26) (16) (38) (23) Net franchise restaurant reduction (26) (15) (38) (22) Summary - end of period: Franchise 1,680 1,746 1,680 1,746 Company 69 69 69 69 Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period 1,749 1,815 1,749 1,815 Domestic 1,633 1,676 1,633 1,676 International 116 139 116 139 IHOP Restaurant Development Activity Summary - beginning of period: Franchise 1,680 1,663 1,680 1,669 Area license 160 159 161 162 Total IHOP restaurants, beginning of period 1,840 1,822 1,841 1,831 Franchise/area license restaurants opened: Domestic franchise 1 9 7 15 Domestic area license — 2 1 2 International franchise — 2 2 2 Total franchise/area license restaurants opened 1 13 10 19 Franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed: Domestic franchise (13) (1) (19) (12) Domestic area license (1) (2) (3) (5) International franchise (2) (4) (4) (5) International area license (2) — (2) — Total franchise/area license restaurants permanently closed (18) (7) (28) (22) Net franchise/area license restaurant reduction (17) 6 (18) (3) Summary - end of period Franchise 1,666 1,669 1,666 1,669 Area license 157 159 157 159 Total IHOP restaurants, end of period 1,823 1,828 1,823 1,828 Domestic 1,696 1,705 1,696 1,705 International 127 123 127 123 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005346/en/

